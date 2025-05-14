403
UN Official: Israeli Occupation Imposes Inhumane Conditions On Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation is imposing inhumane conditions on the Palestinian people, setting the stage for the forced expulsion of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and possibly elsewhere, said a UN official late Tuesday.
Briefing to the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation and the protection of aid workers in Gaza, Tom Fletcher -- undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator -- said that the Israeli occupation must agree to the entry of relief and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and avoid its plans to "distribute" aid, which was against basic humanitarian ethos.
He indicated that this "conditional" aid for political and military purposes makes ending the hunger a bargaining chip, giving more chances to increased violence and forced displacement.
"Every single one of the 2.1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face the risk of famine. One in five face starvation," he pointed out.
The UN informed the Security Council on the number of deaths and wounded, the destruction, and the famine, as well as other atrocities and inhumane treatments, indicated Fletcher who also touched on the systematic destruction of life in the Gaza Strip.
He called on the Israeli occupation to stop killing and wounding civilians and lifting this barbaric blockade on the Gaza Strip to allow a path for humanitarian workers to save lives.
While the International Court of Justice (JCJ) debate whether genocide was occurring the Gaza Strip, it will be far too late to save anyone, he warned.
For her part, the Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Liaison Office to the UN in New York Angelica Jacome alerted the meeting of the dire situation facing millions in the Gaza Strip, saying that there was a severe shortage of food and necessities in the war torn region.
She indicated that the people in the Gaza Strip were not only facing famine, their health conditions were getting worse daily due to the death and destruction all around them.
The food and agricultural systems in the Gaza Strip had completely collapsed and prices of food commodities had skyrocketed, she asserted.
She concluded that while the famine was declared, people had starved to death far before the announcement, saying that the time to provide aid was now. (end)
