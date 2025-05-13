Cboe Expands Data Vantage Sales Team To Strengthen Asia Pacific Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Junichi Nakagawa and Samuel Zou appointed Sales Directors for Cboe Data Vantage in Asia Pacific

Hires reflect growing demand for data, analytics and related services in the region, facilitating access to U.S. and European markets Expansion supports Cboe's ongoing global growth strategy for Data Vantage CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the continued international expansion of its Data Vantage business with the hires of Junichi Nakagawa and Samuel Zou as Sales Directors in Asia Pacific. Mr. Nakagawa will be based in Japan and focused on market data sales, while Mr. Zou, based in Singapore, will lead efforts to grow Data Vantage's analytics and indices businesses in the region. These strategic hires reflect the growing demand from Asia Pacific investors for Cboe's leading data and access services, particularly as they seek greater exposure to U.S. and European capital markets. Cboe operates 27 markets across five asset classes in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific, which includes leading equity trading venues in Australia and Japan. Its Data Vantage business leverages this extensive global network of exchanges to provide market participants with a comprehensive suite of high-quality and reliable market data, analytics and index products and solutions - delivered as seamlessly and efficiently as possible to investors worldwide. During Q1 2025, 55% of Data Vantage's new data sales originated from clients outside the U.S, while the business has also received regulatory approval to sell its market data in China, highlighting its international expansion strategy. "We continue to see strong demand from Asia Pacific investors for Cboe's Data Vantage products as they seek enhanced access and exposure to global markets, demonstrating the value of our ecosystem in unlocking new opportunities for participants worldwide," said Adam Inzirillo, Global Head of Cboe Data Vantage. "The addition of Junichi and Samuel will help enable us to build on this momentum and highlights the region's significance to the growth of our business. We are excited to leverage their industry expertise, strong client relationships and local market knowledge to help inform our future product roadmap in the region and enhance our ability to deliver our world-class solutions to investors in Asia Pacific." To help meet international demand, market data from Cboe's U.S., European and Asia Pacific equities exchanges is available through multiple channels including Cboe Global Cloud , enabling investors to access real-time data with significantly reduced infrastructure costs wherever they are based. Additionally, Cboe's Global Indices Feed was recently made available on Snowflake Marketplace, offering a simple avenue for global customers to access high-quality market data. In addition, to support increasing demand for expanded access to U.S. equities markets, particularly from Asia Pacific investors, Cboe recently announced plans to offer trading in U.S equities 24-hours, five-days-a-week (24x5), once regulatory approvals and industry developments are in place. As part of this initiative, Cboe plans to significantly expand distribution of its U.S. equities market data for Asia Pacific and European customers, recognising real-time pricing as a key component of the trading process. "Increasing global access to our data benefits not only our Data Vantage business but also strengthens our trading ecosystem, as we often observe rising data consumption ahead of the implementation of new trading strategies," Inzirillo added. Mr. Nakagawa joins Cboe from Nasdaq, where he was responsible for market data sales in Japan, and has previously held roles at major Japanese brokerage firms including SBI Securities, Rakuten Securities and Mizuho Securities. Mr. Zou joins from Factset, where he served as a Sales Director, following senior sales roles at Refinitiv and IHS Markit. About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

