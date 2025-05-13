Ukraine Signs Two Additional Agreements On Launch Of Reconstruction Investment Fund
The ministry told Ukrinform that these documents are expected to enable the Fund to begin operations within the next few weeks and to facilitate the attraction of international investment for Ukraine's reconstruction.Read also: Ukraine completes domestic procedures to launch US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
On May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement establishing the Reconstruction Investment Fund.
On May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law ratifying the agreement on the creation of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment