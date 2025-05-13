Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Signs Two Additional Agreements On Launch Of Reconstruction Investment Fund

2025-05-13 07:09:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Economy has signed two additional agreements that will govern the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The ministry told Ukrinform that these documents are expected to enable the Fund to begin operations within the next few weeks and to facilitate the attraction of international investment for Ukraine's reconstruction.

Read also: Ukraine completes domestic procedures to launch US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

On May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement establishing the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

On May 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law ratifying the agreement on the creation of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

