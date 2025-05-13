NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOTAL REVENUE OF $211.8 MILLION VERSUS $67.5 MILLION IN Q1 2024, AN INCREASE OF 213.8%

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NUTEX HEALTH INC. OF $14.6 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $0.4 MILLION IN Q1 2024

DILUTED EPS OF $2.56 PER SHARE VERSUS $(0.08) PER SHARE IN Q1 2024

EBITDA OF $43.1 MILLION VERSUS $7.1 MILLION IN EBITDA IN Q1 2024, AN INCREASE OF 507.0%

ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $72.8 MILLION VERSUS $(0.4) MILLION IN Q1 2024

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $51.0 MILLION COMPANY BELIEVES ITS ARBITRATION EFFORTS THROUGH THE INDEPENDENT DISPUTE RESOLUTION (IDR) PROCESS HAVE RESULTED IN MORE FAIR AND REASONABLE PAYMENTS HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX ), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced first quarter 2025 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Total revenue increased $144.3 million to $211.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to total revenue of $67.5 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 213.8%. Revenue from mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2022, increased by 186.5% in 2025 compared to 2024.

The arbitration process resulted in approximately $105.0 million more in revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2025 than the same period in 2024, which amounted to 73.1% of the $144.3 million revenue increase. Of the $105.0 million in arbitration revenue, $60.0 million, $26.0 million and $19.0 million related to dates of services for the first quarter 2025, fourth quarter 2024 and pre-fourth quarter 2024, respectively.

Total stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $36.1 million compared to less than $0.1 million for the same period in 2024. Approximately 99% of total stock-based compensation expense of $36.1 million is due to the one-time obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.

Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $72.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2024, representing a $70.7 million improvement year over year.

Net income attributable to Nutex Health for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $14.6 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health of $0.4 million for the same period in 2024. The $14.6 million in net income includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $36.1 million, while the $0.4 million net loss includes no non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $43.1 million, as compared to EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 507.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $72.8 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $(0.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total visits at the Hospital Division were 48,269 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 40,068 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 8,201 or 20.5%. Visits at mature hospitals increased by 5.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

Net cash from operating activities of $51.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $761.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $87.7 million, and long-term debt of $21.7 million. Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release. "We are excited to provide yet another solid quarter with $14.6 million in net income, a record high gross profit of 56%, a record high $51.0 million in net cash from operating activities and a record high cash balance of $87.7 million, highlighting the company's continued financial strength as we execute on our growth plan for 2025," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health. "In 2024, Nutex Health achieved significant operational improvements across all key metrics. Total hospital division visits increased by 20.5%, driven by higher ER acuity and an enhanced service mix, with greater focus on observation patients and inpatients. In 2025, we will continue optimizing operations and maintaining a lean cost structure to support sustained growth," said Josh DeTillio, Chief Operating Officer of Nutex Health. "The great momentum that we started in 2024 is continuing into the first quarter of 2025. We are now seeing more consistent financial results stemming from a combination of volume growth and operational efficiency, with more fair and reasonable payments from the arbitration process. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the positive trend is very encouraging. We would like to thank our team of physicians and team members nationwide for working in alignment to get us to where we are this quarter," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health. For more details on the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at .

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,670

$ 43,581 Accounts receivable



295,082



232,449 Accounts receivable - related parties



4,258



3,602 Inventories



3,118



2,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,389



9,998 Total current assets



401,517



292,480 Property and equipment, net



76,431



77,933 Operating right-of-use assets



27,466



27,872 Finance right-of-use assets



216,193



218,889 Intangible assets, net



15,205



15,530 Goodwill, net



13,919



13,919 Deferred tax assets



10,487



7,987 Other assets



698



711 Total assets

$ 761,916

$ 655,321













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 19,836

$ 9,614 Accounts payable - related parties



5,679



4,345 Lines of credit



7,126



3,554 Current portion of long-term debt



13,635



14,395 Operating lease liabilities, current portion



2,103



2,080 Finance lease liabilities, current portion



8,027



7,705 Accrued arbitration expenses



51,803



47,742 Accrued income tax expense



43,718



25,989 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



24,639



25,442 Total current liabilities



176,566



140,866 Long-term debt, net



21,733



22,466 Operating lease liabilities, net



30,350



30,617 Finance lease liabilities, net



258,387



259,479 Total liabilities



487,036



453,428













Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)

























Equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 5,528,448 and 5,511,452

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



6



6 Additional paid-in capital



539,361



503,233 Accumulated deficit



(342,259)



(356,893) Nutex Health Inc. equity



197,108



146,346 Noncontrolling interests



77,772



55,547 Total equity



274,880



201,893 Total liabilities and equity

$ 761,916

$ 655,321

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025

2024 Revenue:











Hospital division

$ 203,947

$ 60,029 Population health management division



7,842



7,424 Total revenue



211,789



67,453













Operating costs and expenses:











Payroll



34,860



27,003 Contract services



38,655



11,319 Medical supplies



3,801



5,322 Depreciation and amortization



5,092



4,186 Other



11,043



9,466 Total operating costs and expenses



93,451



57,296













Gross profit



118,338



10,157













Corporate and other costs:











Stock-based compensation



36,094



49 General and administrative expenses



10,035



8,658 Total corporate and other costs



46,129



8,707













Operating income



72,209



1,450













Interest expense, net



6,120



4,444 Gain on warrant liability



-



(2,601) Other (income) expense



3,325



(241) Income (loss) before taxes



62,764



(152)













Income tax expense



18,541



390













Net income (loss)



44,223



(542)













Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



29,589



(178)













Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 14,634

$ (364)













Income (loss) per common share:











Basic

$ 2.65

$ (0.08) Diluted

$ 2.56

$ (0.08)

NUTEX HEALTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ 44,223

$ (542) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



5,092



4,186 Gain on warrant liability



-



(2,601) Stock-based compensation expense



36,094



49 Deferred tax (benefit) expense



(2,500)



(95) Debt accretion expense



253



365 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:











Accounts receivable



(62,633)



(2,909) Accounts receivable - related party



(656)



(62) Inventories



(268)



415 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,378)



796 Operating right-of-use assets



406



273 Accounts payable



10,222



(1,681) Accounts payable - related party



1,334



475 Operating lease liabilities



(245)



(376) Accrued arbitration expenses



4,061



- Accrued income tax expense



17,729



- Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(769)



4,758 Net cash from operating activities



50,965



3,051













Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisitions of property and equipment



(64)



(733) Net cash from investing activities



(64)



(733)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from lines of credit



3,864



- Proceeds from long-term debt



157



2,915 Repayments of lines of credit



(292)



(595) Repayments of long-term debt



(1,810)



(4,388) Repayments of finance leases



(1,367)



(968) Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs



-



9,203 Members' distributions



(7,364)



(481) Net cash from financing activities



(6,812)



5,686 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



44,089



8,004 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period



43,581



22,002 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 87,670

$ 30,006

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. Interest expense includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842, which were previously included in interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization. We believe this change provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex

Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:

(Updated)

(Prior)

(Updated)

(Prior) Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$ 14,634

$ 14,634

$ (364)

$ (364) Depreciation and amortization



5,092



5,092



4,186



4,186 Interest expense, net



6,120



6,120



4,444



4,444 Income tax expense



18,541



18,541



390



390 Allocation to noncontrolling interests



(1,297)



(1,297)



(1,544)



(1,544) EBITDA



43,090



43,090



7,112



7,112 Gain on warrant liability



-



-



(2,601)



(2,601) Finance lease payments(1)



(6,363)



-



(4,972)



- Stock-based compensation



36,094



36,094



49



49 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 72,821

$ 79,184

$ (412)

$ 4,560



(1) Finance lease payments consist of cash payments for financing leases under ASC 842, which should be deducted from EBITDA. We believe this change is useful to investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our business.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX ) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

