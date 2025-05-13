NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
NUTEX HEALTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
87,670
|
|
$
|
43,581
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
295,082
|
|
|
232,449
|
Accounts receivable - related parties
|
|
|
4,258
|
|
|
3,602
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
2,850
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
11,389
|
|
|
9,998
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
401,517
|
|
|
292,480
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
76,431
|
|
|
77,933
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
|
|
27,466
|
|
|
27,872
|
Finance right-of-use assets
|
|
|
216,193
|
|
|
218,889
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
15,205
|
|
|
15,530
|
Goodwill, net
|
|
|
13,919
|
|
|
13,919
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
10,487
|
|
|
7,987
|
Other assets
|
|
|
698
|
|
|
711
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
761,916
|
|
$
|
655,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
19,836
|
|
$
|
9,614
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
|
|
5,679
|
|
|
4,345
|
Lines of credit
|
|
|
7,126
|
|
|
3,554
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
13,635
|
|
|
14,395
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
2,080
|
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
8,027
|
|
|
7,705
|
Accrued arbitration expenses
|
|
|
51,803
|
|
|
47,742
|
Accrued income tax expense
|
|
|
43,718
|
|
|
25,989
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
24,639
|
|
|
25,442
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
176,566
|
|
|
140,866
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
21,733
|
|
|
22,466
|
Operating lease liabilities, net
|
|
|
30,350
|
|
|
30,617
|
Finance lease liabilities, net
|
|
|
258,387
|
|
|
259,479
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
487,036
|
|
|
453,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 5,528,448 and 5,511,452
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
6
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
539,361
|
|
|
503,233
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(342,259)
|
|
|
(356,893)
|
Nutex Health Inc. equity
|
|
|
197,108
|
|
|
146,346
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
77,772
|
|
|
55,547
|
Total equity
|
|
|
274,880
|
|
|
201,893
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
761,916
|
|
$
|
655,321
|
NUTEX HEALTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hospital division
|
|
$
|
203,947
|
|
$
|
60,029
|
Population health management division
|
|
|
7,842
|
|
|
7,424
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
211,789
|
|
|
67,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll
|
|
|
34,860
|
|
|
27,003
|
Contract services
|
|
|
38,655
|
|
|
11,319
|
Medical supplies
|
|
|
3,801
|
|
|
5,322
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
4,186
|
Other
|
|
|
11,043
|
|
|
9,466
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
93,451
|
|
|
57,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
118,338
|
|
|
10,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and other costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
36,094
|
|
|
49
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
10,035
|
|
|
8,658
|
Total corporate and other costs
|
|
|
46,129
|
|
|
8,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
72,209
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
6,120
|
|
|
4,444
|
Gain on warrant liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,601)
|
Other (income) expense
|
|
|
3,325
|
|
|
(241)
|
Income (loss) before taxes
|
|
|
62,764
|
|
|
(152)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
18,541
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
44,223
|
|
|
(542)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
29,589
|
|
|
(178)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.
|
|
$
|
14,634
|
|
$
|
(364)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.65
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.56
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
NUTEX HEALTH INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
44,223
|
|
$
|
(542)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
4,186
|
Gain on warrant liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,601)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
36,094
|
|
|
49
|
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(2,500)
|
|
|
(95)
|
Debt accretion expense
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
365
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(62,633)
|
|
|
(2,909)
|
Accounts receivable - related party
|
|
|
(656)
|
|
|
(62)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(268)
|
|
|
415
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(1,378)
|
|
|
796
|
Operating right-of-use assets
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
273
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
10,222
|
|
|
(1,681)
|
Accounts payable - related party
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
475
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(245)
|
|
|
(376)
|
Accrued arbitration expenses
|
|
|
4,061
|
|
|
-
|
Accrued income tax expense
|
|
|
17,729
|
|
|
-
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
(769)
|
|
|
4,758
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
|
|
50,965
|
|
|
3,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
(733)
|
Net cash from investing activities
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
(733)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from lines of credit
|
|
|
3,864
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
2,915
|
Repayments of lines of credit
|
|
|
(292)
|
|
|
(595)
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
|
|
(1,810)
|
|
|
(4,388)
|
Repayments of finance leases
|
|
|
(1,367)
|
|
|
(968)
|
Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,203
|
Members' distributions
|
|
|
(7,364)
|
|
|
(481)
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
|
|
(6,812)
|
|
|
5,686
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
44,089
|
|
|
8,004
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period
|
|
|
43,581
|
|
|
22,002
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period
|
|
$
|
87,670
|
|
$
|
30,006
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. Interest expense includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.
Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842, which were previously included in interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization. We believe this change provides greater transparency into our operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex
|
|
(Updated)
|
|
(Prior)
|
|
(Updated)
|
|
(Prior)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.
|
|
$
|
14,634
|
|
$
|
14,634
|
|
$
|
(364)
|
|
$
|
(364)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
4,186
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
6,120
|
|
|
6,120
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
|
4,444
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
18,541
|
|
|
18,541
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
390
|
Allocation to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(1,297)
|
|
|
(1,297)
|
|
|
(1,544)
|
|
|
(1,544)
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
43,090
|
|
|
43,090
|
|
|
7,112
|
|
|
7,112
|
Gain on warrant liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,601)
|
|
|
(2,601)
|
Finance lease payments(1)
|
|
|
(6,363)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,972)
|
|
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
36,094
|
|
|
36,094
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
49
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
72,821
|
|
$
|
79,184
|
|
$
|
(412)
|
|
$
|
4,560
|
|
(1) Finance lease payments consist of cash payments for financing leases under ASC 842, which should be deducted from EBITDA. We believe this change is useful to investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our business.
About Nutex Health Inc.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX ) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.
The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.
The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.
