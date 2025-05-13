Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NUTEX HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS


2025-05-13 05:46:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • TOTAL REVENUE OF $211.8 MILLION VERSUS $67.5 MILLION IN Q1 2024, AN INCREASE OF 213.8%
  • NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NUTEX HEALTH INC. OF $14.6 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $0.4 MILLION IN Q1 2024
  • DILUTED EPS OF $2.56 PER SHARE VERSUS $(0.08) PER SHARE IN Q1 2024
  • EBITDA OF $43.1 MILLION VERSUS $7.1 MILLION IN EBITDA IN Q1 2024, AN INCREASE OF 507.0%
  • ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $72.8 MILLION VERSUS $(0.4) MILLION IN Q1 2024
  • NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $51.0 MILLION
  • COMPANY BELIEVES ITS ARBITRATION EFFORTS THROUGH THE INDEPENDENT DISPUTE RESOLUTION (IDR) PROCESS HAVE RESULTED IN MORE FAIR AND REASONABLE PAYMENTS

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX ), a physician-led, integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 24 state-of-the-art micro hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) in 11 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced first quarter 2025 financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

  • Total revenue increased $144.3 million to $211.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to total revenue of $67.5 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 213.8%. Revenue from mature hospitals, which are hospitals opened prior to December 31, 2022, increased by 186.5% in 2025 compared to 2024.
  • The arbitration process resulted in approximately $105.0 million more in revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2025 than the same period in 2024, which amounted to 73.1% of the $144.3 million revenue increase. Of the $105.0 million in arbitration revenue, $60.0 million, $26.0 million and $19.0 million related to dates of services for the first quarter 2025, fourth quarter 2024 and pre-fourth quarter 2024, respectively.
  • Total stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $36.1 million compared to less than $0.1 million for the same period in 2024. Approximately 99% of total stock-based compensation expense of $36.1 million is due to the one-time obligations for under-construction and ramping hospitals.
  • Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $72.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2024, representing a $70.7 million improvement year over year.
  • Net income attributable to Nutex Health for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $14.6 million as compared to net loss attributable to Nutex Health of $0.4 million for the same period in 2024. The $14.6 million in net income includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $36.1 million, while the $0.4 million net loss includes no non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
  • EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $43.1 million, as compared to EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 507.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $72.8 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Nutex Health of $(0.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Total visits at the Hospital Division were 48,269 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 40,068 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 8,201 or 20.5%. Visits at mature hospitals increased by 5.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Net cash from operating activities of $51.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of $761.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $87.7 million, and long-term debt of $21.7 million.

Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

"We are excited to provide yet another solid quarter with $14.6 million in net income, a record high gross profit of 56%, a record high $51.0 million in net cash from operating activities and a record high cash balance of $87.7 million, highlighting the company's continued financial strength as we execute on our growth plan for 2025," stated Jon Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Nutex Health.

"In 2024, Nutex Health achieved significant operational improvements across all key metrics. Total hospital division visits increased by 20.5%, driven by higher ER acuity and an enhanced service mix, with greater focus on observation patients and inpatients. In 2025, we will continue optimizing operations and maintaining a lean cost structure to support sustained growth," said Josh DeTillio, Chief Operating Officer of Nutex Health.

"The great momentum that we started in 2024 is continuing into the first quarter of 2025. We are now seeing more consistent financial results stemming from a combination of volume growth and operational efficiency, with more fair and reasonable payments from the arbitration process. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the positive trend is very encouraging. We would like to thank our team of physicians and team members nationwide for working in alignment to get us to where we are this quarter," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health.

For more details on the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and accessible at .

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)







(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets







Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

87,670

$

43,581

Accounts receivable

295,082

232,449

Accounts receivable - related parties

4,258

3,602

Inventories

3,118

2,850

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,389

9,998

Total current assets

401,517

292,480

Property and equipment, net

76,431

77,933

Operating right-of-use assets

27,466

27,872

Finance right-of-use assets

216,193

218,889

Intangible assets, net

15,205

15,530

Goodwill, net

13,919

13,919

Deferred tax assets

10,487

7,987

Other assets

698

711

Total assets

$

761,916

$

655,321







Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

19,836

$

9,614

Accounts payable - related parties

5,679

4,345

Lines of credit

7,126

3,554

Current portion of long-term debt

13,635

14,395

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

2,103

2,080

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

8,027

7,705

Accrued arbitration expenses

51,803

47,742

Accrued income tax expense

43,718

25,989

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

24,639

25,442

Total current liabilities

176,566

140,866

Long-term debt, net

21,733

22,466

Operating lease liabilities, net

30,350

30,617

Finance lease liabilities, net

258,387

259,479

Total liabilities

487,036

453,428







Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)












Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 950,000,000 shares authorized; 5,528,448 and 5,511,452
shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

6

6

Additional paid-in capital

539,361

503,233

Accumulated deficit

(342,259)

(356,893)

Nutex Health Inc. equity

197,108

146,346

Noncontrolling interests

77,772

55,547

Total equity

274,880

201,893

Total liabilities and equity

$

761,916

$

655,321

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2025


2024

Revenue:





Hospital division

$

203,947

$

60,029

Population health management division

7,842

7,424

Total revenue

211,789

67,453







Operating costs and expenses:





Payroll

34,860

27,003

Contract services

38,655

11,319

Medical supplies

3,801

5,322

Depreciation and amortization

5,092

4,186

Other

11,043

9,466

Total operating costs and expenses

93,451

57,296







Gross profit

118,338

10,157







Corporate and other costs:





Stock-based compensation

36,094

49

General and administrative expenses

10,035

8,658

Total corporate and other costs

46,129

8,707







Operating income

72,209

1,450







Interest expense, net

6,120

4,444

Gain on warrant liability

-

(2,601)

Other (income) expense

3,325

(241)

Income (loss) before taxes

62,764

(152)







Income tax expense

18,541

390







Net income (loss)

44,223

(542)







Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

29,589

(178)







Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$

14,634

$

(364)







Income (loss) per common share:





Basic

$

2.65

$

(0.08)

Diluted

$

2.56

$

(0.08)

NUTEX HEALTH INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)

$

44,223

$

(542)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

5,092

4,186

Gain on warrant liability

-

(2,601)

Stock-based compensation expense

36,094

49

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(2,500)

(95)

Debt accretion expense

253

365

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable

(62,633)

(2,909)

Accounts receivable - related party

(656)

(62)

Inventories

(268)

415

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,378)

796

Operating right-of-use assets

406

273

Accounts payable

10,222

(1,681)

Accounts payable - related party

1,334

475

Operating lease liabilities

(245)

(376)

Accrued arbitration expenses

4,061

-

Accrued income tax expense

17,729

-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(769)

4,758

Net cash from operating activities

50,965

3,051







Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions of property and equipment

(64)

(733)

Net cash from investing activities

(64)

(733)







Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

3,864

-

Proceeds from long-term debt

157

2,915

Repayments of lines of credit

(292)

(595)

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,810)

(4,388)

Repayments of finance leases

(1,367)

(968)

Proceeds from common stock issuance, net issuance costs

-

9,203

Members' distributions

(7,364)

(481)

Net cash from financing activities

(6,812)

5,686

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

44,089

8,004

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period

43,581

22,002

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period

$

87,670

$

30,006

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc. plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for stock-based compensation, certain defined items of expense and any acquisition-related costs and impairments. Interest expense includes interest on lease liabilities, which is a component of total finance lease cost. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, we have updated our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA to separately disclose finance lease payments related to leases under ASC 842, which were previously included in interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization. We believe this change provides greater transparency into our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024

Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Nutex
Health Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA:

(Updated)


(Prior)


(Updated)


(Prior)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nutex Health Inc.

$

14,634

$

14,634

$

(364)

$

(364)

Depreciation and amortization

5,092

5,092

4,186

4,186

Interest expense, net

6,120

6,120

4,444

4,444

Income tax expense

18,541

18,541

390

390

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

(1,297)

(1,297)

(1,544)

(1,544)

EBITDA

43,090

43,090

7,112

7,112

Gain on warrant liability

-

-

(2,601)

(2,601)

Finance lease payments(1)

(6,363)

-

(4,972)

-

Stock-based compensation

36,094

36,094

49

49

Adjusted EBITDA

$

72,821

$

79,184

$

(412)

$

4,560

(1) Finance lease payments consist of cash payments for financing leases under ASC 842, which should be deducted from EBITDA. We believe this change is useful to investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our business.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX ) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will", "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, including the interim final and final rules implemented under the No Surprises Act , economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, conflicts of interest in related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

SOURCE Nutex Health, Inc.

