"From Madagascar To Everest": A Malagasy Family On A Quest To Conquer The Roof Of The World

A new chapter in the history of Malagasy mountaineering is being written in the Himalayas. The Bouka family, Zouzar, the father, accompanied by his two sons, Raj-Alexandre and Raïs, is currently in the final stretch of their ascent of Mount Everest (8,848 m), aiming to become the first Malagasy climbers to reach the top of the world.

Since their arrival in Kathmandu on April 16, the Bouka family has been following a carefully planned acclimatization route. After a phase of adaptation in Pheriche (4,371 m) and at the Lobuche base camp (approx. 5,000 m), a summit they climbed in 2023 (6,119 m), marking their first“6000”, they reached Everest Base Camp (5,364 m) on April 23.

On April 29, the family began their first major rotation toward the high camps. They crossed the infamous Khumbu Icefall to reach Camp I (6,100 m) after 11h45 of effort for Zouzar Bouka and approximately 7h for Raïs and Raj-Alexandre Bouka. On May 2, they reached Camp II (6,500 m), where they spent a night without supplemental oxygen, then attempted a push toward Camp III. Zouzar and Raïs stopped at the Bergschrund (6,800 m), while Raj-Alexandre continued up to Camp III (7,000 m).

Now back at base camp, the Boukas are undergoing a crucial recovery phase from May 8 to 11, before targeting a summit attempt within a favorable weather window expected between mid-May and the end of the month.

But this expedition goes far beyond athletic performance. It is the culmination of a visionary family journey that began in 2021 on Malagasy soil with the ascent of peaks such as Pic Boby (2,658 m), Tsiafajavona (2,643 m), the Makay Massif, and the Vohitany volcano. Their journey expanded internationally: Kilimanjaro (5,895 m, 2023), Mount Baker, Island Peak (6,165 m), San Francisco (6,016 m), Ojos del Salado (6,890 m), Aconcagua (6,960 m), and several major Ecuadorian summits in 2025, including Cotopaxi (5,897 m) and Iliniza Norte (5,136 m).

Their many expeditions across Madagascar also reflect a deep sense of connection to their land: Crête Rabobalahy, Langana, Ambatomanaoina, Mangabe, Iharanandrina, Angavo Be, and the Vavavato Massif, among others.

True to values of humility, responsibility, and exemplarity, the Bouka family also stands out for their environmental commitment. Strict waste management-including biological waste-is implemented to preserve the purity of Everest.

Now, on the eve of the final stage of their odyssey, the Bouka family moves forward carried by a collective dream: to raise the Malagasy flag on the roof of the world. Whether or not they reach 8,848 meters, their journey already represents a human, national, and symbolic victory. Madagascar, until now rarely associated with mountaineering, is carving its place in the world of great expeditions.

