Domino's Pizza Signal 23/10: Buy After Earnings? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $416.00 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone) and $425.24 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is a member of the S&P 500 index. This index is forming a horizontal resistance zone with rising breakdown signals. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The DPZ D1 chart shows price action breaking out above its horizontal support zone. It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with an ascending trendline. The bullish trading volumes rose during the breakout, confirming the breakout. DPZ corrected as the S&P 500 advanced, a bearish confirmation, but bullish indicators are rising.
- DPZ Entry Level: Between $416.00 and $425.24 DPZ Take Profit: Between $496.00 and $500.03 DPZ Stop Loss: Between $382.95 and $397.12 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.42
