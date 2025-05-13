THE BOCA RATON FEATURED AS ONE OF THE COVER LOCATIONS FOR 2025 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION

Jordan Chiles was photographed at Palm Beach County's iconic luxury resort and private club

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boca Raton resort and club was unveiled as a featured location in the 61st edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, released today. Coinciding with the highly anticipated reimagination of its Beach Club, The Boca Raton's beachside and harborside settings provided the ultimate backdrop for the magazine's celebrated issue. This year's talent, shot at The Boca Raton, includes Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles, Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee, Eileen Gu, Nelly Korda, Caroline Marks, Toni Breidinger, and Ali Truwit.

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Beach Club at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton was selected as a host hotel and primary shoot location, an honor befitting its reputation as one of South Florida's most iconic resort destinations. The timing is especially meaningful as The Boca Raton debuted its all-new Beach Club hotel in January following an extensive $130 million redesign. Set along a half mile of private golden beach, Beach Club's seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces create a naturally stunning location where coastal elegance can be captured in every frame. Beach Club now features 210 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, some with expansive outdoor terraces, as well as new restaurants, three private pools, and luxury cabanas.

"It was an honor to collaborate with the Sports Illustrated team who captured our property's energy and spirit of eternal summer, permanently within its pages," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is globally recognized as a symbol of women's empowerment, diversity, and inner and outer beauty. It's especially poignant to join the brand's legacy during a milestone year as we celebrate an exciting new chapter in The Boca Raton's evolution."

At The Boca Raton, endless possibilities inspire the extraordinary. Guests embrace the art of relaxation and fun through five-star hospitality, stunning design, curated amenities and culinary creativity. New dining experiences at Beach Club include Marisol, serving fresh Mediterranean dishes crafted in partnership with award-winning culinarian Johnny Spero, and Onda, a sand-side restaurant which spotlights a new guest chef each winter season. Among the property's coastal offerings, Sorbetto is a limited-edition floating Fiat 500 that whisks guests along the Intracoastal, and the Cabana Club by Vilebrequin is a collection of vibrant pool cabanas designed in partnership with the St. Tropez swimwear brand. A five-minute Water Taxi across Lake Boca Raton is where guests have access to The Boca Raton's many other offerings, including golf, tennis, pickleball, wellness at Spa Palmera, and more.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The unveiling of Beach Club in January 2025 marked a major milestone in The Boca Raton's storied history, serving as Phase II of the resort's transformation. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 14 tennis courts and 12 new pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton .

About The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, style and beauty.

