Robinhood Seizes Canadian Crypto Market With Wonderfi Acquisition

Robinhood has announced a definitive agreement to acquire WonderFi Technologies Inc. for C$250 million in cash, marking a significant expansion into Canada's regulated cryptocurrency sector. The deal, anticipated to close in the second half of 2025, offers a 41% premium to WonderFi's shareholders and will integrate WonderFi's entire team into Robinhood Crypto's Canadian operations.

This acquisition grants Robinhood access to WonderFi's regulated crypto trading platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, which collectively manage over C$2.1 billion in client assets. These platforms have experienced substantial growth, with a 110% increase in assets under custody since the end of 2023.

WonderFi's consolidation of Bitbuy and Coinsquare under a single regulated investment dealer has positioned it as a dominant player in Canada's crypto market. The company now serves over 1.7 million registered users, offering services that include crypto trading, staking, and payment processing through its SmartPay platform.

The acquisition aligns with Robinhood's strategy to diversify its offerings beyond traditional stock trading. By integrating WonderFi's platforms, Robinhood aims to provide Canadian users with a comprehensive suite of financial services, including crypto trading, staking, and payments. This move also reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the crypto industry, as companies seek to expand their global footprint and comply with evolving regulatory standards.

The Canadian crypto market has become increasingly attractive to international firms, partly due to its stringent regulatory environment. WonderFi's adherence to Canadian regulations and its status as a fully regulated investment dealer make it a valuable asset for Robinhood's international expansion. The acquisition is expected to enhance Robinhood's competitiveness in the global crypto market, providing a robust platform for growth in Canada and potentially beyond.

This transaction is part of a series of strategic moves by Robinhood to deepen its involvement in the cryptocurrency space. The company previously acquired crypto exchange Bitstamp for $200 million, signaling its commitment to expanding its crypto offerings.

