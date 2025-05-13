At Meeting With Turkish, Syrian Counterparts, Safadi Reiterates Jordan's 'Unlimited' Support For Syria

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi underlined Jordan's“unlimited” support to Syria in confronting all threats to its security and stability.

Safadi's remarks came during a joint press conference in Ankara on Monday with his Turkish and Syrian counterparts Hakan Fidan and Asaad Hassan Shaibani.

Safadi said Jordan is committed to assisting Syria in restoring security and stability after years of conflict.

“Our support for Syria is absolute,” Safadi said, adding,“Standing by Syria in the face of any threats to its security and stability is non-negotiable. A stable Syria is a cornerstone of regional stability, and ensuring the Syrian people's right to a dignified, secure life after years of suffering is a top priority for us.

Safadi said the meeting with the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers focused on practical steps to help Syria reactivate state institutions, build administrative capacity, and foster economic, trade, and investment cooperation that benefits all parties.

He said that they also discussed joint mechanisms to combat terrorism, particularly the threat posed by the Daesh terror group.“Terrorism is not just a threat to Syria, it threatens the entire region.”

He highlighted an earlier meeting hosted by Jordan that brought together Syria's neighbouring countries to build a joint institutional framework to fight terrorism and bolster regional security.

“While Syria faces several challenges, there are also great opportunities,” he said.“The more we collaborate and coordinate, the better positioned we are to seize these opportunities for the benefit of the Syrian people.”

Safadi strongly condemned ongoing Israeli military actions in Syria, describing them as a major external threat to Syria's sovereignty and stability.

“Israel has no right to attack Syrian territory or to stoke division and tension within Syria. Such aggression only brings destruction and will not provide Israel with security.”

He called on the international community to take a clear stance against Israeli interventions and renewed attacks, warning that they undermine regional peace efforts.

“Syria today has a historic opportunity to become a secure, stable state where its citizens can live with dignity. This chance must be supported,” Safadi added, calling for international consensus against both terrorism and foreign interference.

Safadi also stressed the importance of security in southern Syria, which borders Jordan directly.

“Southern Syria is our frontline, our strategic security. We want the south and all of Syria to be safe and stable, free from both terrorism and Israeli threats.”

He said that Jordan is working closely with Syria, Turkey, and Arab states, as well as international partners, to halt Israeli aggression and support Syria's reconstruction efforts.

“We will continue our efforts until Israel withdraws from all Syrian territory and ceases its interference in Syrian affairs,” he said.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Safadi condemned the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israeli military operations and blockade.

“The Israeli aggression on Gaza must stop. It is unacceptable from the international community to remain silent in the face of such destruction and human suffering.”

Safadi warned that depriving more than two million Palestinians in Gaza of water, food, and medicine constitutes a“war crime and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.”

Safadi called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the lifting of the Israeli blockade, and the swift entry of humanitarian aid.

People in Gaza are dying not just from Israeli bullets, but from hunger, thirst, and lack of medical care. This is a horrific, inhumane situation that demands immediate global intervention.”

He criticised the international community's inaction and Israel's refusal to allow aid into Gaza, noting that no assistance had entered the enclave since March 2.

“Children are dying of hunger, hospitals have shut down, and basic life necessities are unavailable. Jordan continues to do all it can to alleviate this humanitarian disaster.”

Safadi underlined Jordan's aid efforts, including airdrops and ground convoys, which“constituted the second-largest humanitarian air operation since Berlin”.