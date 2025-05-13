From“Manufacturing Overseas” To“Cultural Voyage”: STARAY Breaks Boundaries

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) From Osaka to Cannes: How a Pair of Chinese 3D-Printed Shoes Went So Far

Hangzhou, China – On May 15, 2025, NambaParks in Osaka, a shopping district featuring top international brands, welcomed STARAY's second store in Japan. As fashion-forward individuals in Tokyo's Ginza district strolled through the cherry blossom rain in STARAY's 3D-printed shoes, this Chinese brand was simultaneously showcasing a cross-border dialogue between technology and art at the Cannes Film Festival. STARAY served as a supporting partner for the official event“China Night” at the 78th Cannes International Film Market. The opening of two stores in Japan within six months and the cultural resonance expected at the Cannes Film Festival indicate that STARAY is redefining the global perception of Chinese brands.







A Journey of Trust, A Declaration of Dreams

On July 24, 2024, at STARAY's headquarters in Hangzhou, the AppleTree team from Japan gently presented a market research report on 3D-printed shoes to the STARAY team. This“love letter” to the product was the result of three months of testing competing products, conducting repurchase tests, and product research.

From the initial discussions to the signing of the framework agreement on August 9, just 16 days later, the Japanese team had already drafted a“100-day action plan” for the Japanese market during their return flight.

On September 12, the pop-up store at Daimaru debuted, and on October 2, STARAY showcased its products at the DMS Osaka 3D Printing Expo, followed by the Kobe Footwear Exhibition on October 16, creating a sensation in Japan's consumer goods market and the 3D printing industry.

On November 28, the flagship store in Kitahorie, Osaka, opened, featuring a smart screen that displayed real-time operations of 3D printers from Chinese smart factories. Consumers in the experience area marveled at the shoes, exclaiming they felt“as light as walking barefoot.” This dual disruption of technological precision and wearing comfort is reshaping Japan's perception of“Made in China.” The speed of this collaboration's progress mirrors the fully lattice structure of STARAY's shoe soles-bursting with energy through precise calculations.

In Japan's work culture, where“overwork” is common, STARAY's products have become a gentle remedy. Commuters have found that the fully lattice hollow soles alleviate foot pressure from an average of 20,000 steps a day. The elite circles in Ginza regard the“190 grams ultra-lightweight” as a key to escaping the confines of formal attire. This“rebellion” against an efficiency-driven society is the confidence that the Japanese team has staked everything on-they are betting not only on product performance but also on the deep-seated desire for mental and physical freedom in a fast-paced era.

The Awakening and Breakthrough of Tech Consumer Goods

In a time when many globally renowned sports brands are applying 3D printing technology to the design and production of athletic shoes, STARAY undoubtedly stands as a pioneer on this innovative path. In just six months since entering the Japanese market, the comfort brought by its fully lattice hollow structure, along with its functionality across various scenarios-fitness training, everyday wear, and outdoor activities-has led outdoor enthusiasts and office workers to deem STARAY as“an indispensable shoe in life.”

The Japanese footwear media“Shoes Post” commented on STARAY's products:“STARAY shoes combine ergonomic design with 3D printing technology, achieving a fusion of fashion and cutting-edge technology. They are comfortable, durable, and environmentally friendly. Lightweight and flexible, they offer a variety of colors and sizes to suit different lifestyles, making them ideal for urban living and sure to gain a large following.”







“We have always believed in a core principle: STARAY aims to be a brand that continuously brings surprises and emotions. We hope that when consumers think of STARAY, they envision freedom, self-expression, and the integration of high technology with lifestyle experiences,” said Xiuming Park, head of the Japanese agency.“Opening our second store is not just a commercial calculation; it's a brand declaration.”

Facing a performance curve that still needs to climb, the Japanese team demonstrates strategic resolve. They understand that in the Japanese market, which values a '200-year enterprise' culture, the continuous presence of physical stores is essential for building genuine consumer trust.

The unfinished journey of Chinese footwear brands in the Japanese market over the past twenty years may be rewritten by a pair of 3D-printed shoes. This transformation represents not only breakthroughs in additive manufacturing technology but also a qualitative shift in Chinese consumer brands from“cost-performance output” to“value dialogue.” As STARAY founder Luo Jie stated,“We aim to be translators of technology and culture.” STARAY's successful entry into the Japanese high-end consumer market proves that when Chinese companies deeply integrate technological expertise, digital infrastructure, and localized operations, they can break the stereotype that“Made in China means low-end.”

“I hope STARAY can be the first Chinese footwear technology brand to make a mark in the Japanese market, becoming a unique leader in this field through its distinctive additive manufacturing technology and fashion integration capabilities,” expressed the head of the Japanese AppleTree team with confidence.

A Voyage Abroad: The Value Leap from Manufacturing to Cultural Influence

In STARAY's global expansion blueprint, the Japanese market serves not only as a testing ground but also as a strategic pivot. The appearance at the Cannes Film Festival represents a significant exploration of STARAY's focus on building cultural influence for Chinese brands. As the red carpet unfurls at the Palais des Festivals, STARAY's 3D-printed shoes transcend being mere tech consumer products, becoming vessels for dialogue between Eastern and Western cultures. On May 15, 2025, as an official supporting partner for the“China Night” event at the 78th Cannes International Film Market, STARAY will participate in this premier global cultural event-marking not only the debut of Chinese 3D printing technology on the international film festival stage but also signaling a paradigm shift for Chinese brands from“manufacturing overseas” to“cultural voyages.”







The construction of brand cultural influence is never about piling up technical parameters; it is about a deep resonance with human values. STARAY's choice to collaborate with the Chinese film industry stems from their shared path of breakthrough-opening the gates of Berlin with“Red Sorghum,” dazzling Cannes with“Farewell My Concubine,” and redefining sci-fi narratives with“The Wandering Earth.” The journey of Chinese cinema over thirty years, breaking the dominance of Western cultural discourse, mirrors the transition of Chinese brands from“product export” to“value export.”

On the stage of the“China Night” event at the 78th Cannes International Film Market, STARAY will appear as a“supporting partner for the China Film and Forum,” transforming the brand's pursuit of“mental and physical freedom” into tangible empowerment for Chinese cultural narratives. This choice reflects the brand's commitment to“long-termism”: just as Chinese filmmakers use cinematic language to deconstruct the cultural barriers between East and West, STARAY believes that only by rooting itself in the fertile soil of humanistic spirit can it truly bridge the gap between commerce and civilization.

The philosophy of“entrusting the body to the product and the heart to the brand” takes on new meaning at this moment-when technology becomes a tool that serves humanity, and when brands become bridges for cultural dialogue, the expedition of Chinese intelligence is no longer a one-dimensional commercial expansion but a civilizational practice about“how to help the world better understand China.”