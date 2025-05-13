Anritsu Adds Vector Network Analyzer And Vector Voltmeter Capability To Site Master Field Portable Instruments

Site Master VNA Option

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anritsu has added Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and Vector Voltmeter (VVM) measurements to their industry standard Site Master instruments. The latest iteration of the Anritsu Site Master MS2085A and MS2089A are the most capable ever field portable instruments used by the world's RF communications engineers. Already featuring a cable and antenna analyzer and spectrum analyzer, the new VNA and VVM options expand the applications supported to include filter and amplifier testing in the field as well as maintenance of radar and antenna arrays including airfield VOR and ILS navigation systems.

The VNA offers a ReadyCal option that enables testing immediately on arrival on site plus exceptional calibration stability reducing the requirement for repeated recalibrations in the field. A measurement dynamic range in excess of 100 dB facilitates the testing of filters and diplexers commonly found in communication base stations, and the source power ranges from -45 dBm to +9 dBm adding amplifier test capability. The new Site Master VNA sweep speed is faster than any previous generation to simplify alignment and tuning of devices.

The VVM is an essential instrument for cable phase matching in complex phased array antenna systems such as the VOR/ILS systems located at all major airports. Phase matching of multiple cables is simplified with a table display of individual results on a single screen.

With the addition of a VNA and VVM instrument the new MS2085A and MS2089A Site Master builds on its status as the instrument of choice for technicians installing and maintaining the world's communication networks.

The VNA and VVM options are available immediately. Existing instruments can be updated to include the new measurements.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

