Mikeworldwide PR Agency Launches PRISMA Labs.Ai: A New AI Intelligence Layer For Modern Communications

Proprietary Platform Debuts with PreBunkTM to Proactively Protect Brand Reputation

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (MWW) today announced the launch of PRISMA Labs , its proprietary platform that fuses PR, AI, and strategic marketing intelligence to bring clarity to complexity and power communications that perform. Serving as MWW's comprehensive technology ecosystem, PRISMA Labs introduces a series of innovative solutions, starting with a new capability designed to proactively build and protect brand reputation in the age of AI.

"Our PRISMA Labs platform reflects MikeWorldWide's commitment to innovation at the intersection of communication and technology," said Michael Kempner , founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "It's our tech sandbox-a living laboratory where we test emerging AI platforms, experiment with new applications, and refine our approaches before deploying them to client challenges."

PRISMA Labs: Powering Communications That Perform

Purpose-built for modern communications, PRISMA Labs combines best-in-class AI technology with the strategic guidance of experienced communicators. Designed specifically to manage reputation, shape relevance, and anticipate risk, the platform turns data into action-and links communications strategy directly to measurable business outcomes.

From insight to execution, PRISMA Labs turns intelligence into action through five strategic capabilities:



Real-Time Brand Intelligence. AI-powered monitoring of media, culture, sentiment, and stakeholder behavior to detect risks and opportunities early-giving brands the clarity to act before issues escalate or conversations take hold.

Reputation Strategy & Stakeholder Engagement. Brand equity modeling and stakeholder analysis reveal how your organization is perceived and where credibility gaps exist-informing messaging and programs that strengthen positioning and deepen stakeholder alignment over time.

Predictive Messaging & Narrative Testing. Scenario simulations, synthetic and real audience testing, and content modeling to validate messaging reducing guesswork and increasing confidence in high-stakes moments.

Audience & Influence Insights. In-depth analysis of behaviors, affinities, and influence networks to reveal who matters, how trust flows, and where to focus outreach for the greatest impact. Custom Agents & Executive AI Enablement: Tailored AI bots and content tools built around brand and executive priorities-extending thought leadership, streamlining preparation, and enabling high-impact engagement at scale.

Introducing PreBunkTM: Defending Brand Reputation in the AI Era

The first solution launched from the PRISMA Labs ecosystem is PreBunkTM , named for the proactive approach of "de-bunking" misinformation before it takes hold.

"Your brand no longer lives just on your website, in earned media, or on social-it lives in the answers AI delivers," said Carreen Winters , president of reputation at MikeWorldWide. "PreBunkTM empowers organizations to see what's being said, identify vulnerabilities, and reinforce their narrative with authority-because AI is now a critical stakeholder in brand reputation."

When AI platforms are asked about a brand, the answers may be based on outdated information, low-quality sources, or biased content. PreBunkTM addresses this risk through a communications-specific process:



Audit AI Answers : Evaluate how a brand is portrayed across major AI platforms, identifying inaccuracies, omissions, or bias.

Stress-Test Scenarios : Simulate crises to assess how AI-generated responses hold up under pressure.

Close the Gaps : Create high-authority, brand-aligned content to correct misinformation and strengthen narrative.

Optimize Discoverability : Implement technical improvements to ensure credible content is prioritized by AI systems. Maintain Ongoing Oversight : Continuously monitor AI outputs to detect and address changes over time.

"We are living in a state of permacrisis-it's not a question of if, but when," said Winters. "It's time to pivot from viewing AI as just a tool to recognizing it as a stakeholder audience. Rather than reacting after misinformation spreads, PreBunkTM uses the power of AI to proactively build and reinforce factual narratives."

"This isn't about chasing the narrative-it's about owning the truth," Winters added. "PRISMA Labs, with solutions like PreBunkTM, puts brands in control of their reputation in an AI-driven world."

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing, technology, and healthcare. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creator economy.

For further information about MikeWorldWide and its services, please visit .

SOURCE MikeWorldWide

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED