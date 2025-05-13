Real-Time Mobile Freight Tracking: Bolt Express Launches New Customer Connecttm Mobile App

Customer Connect App

Bolt Express announces Customer Connect TM mobile app, providing customers with access to real-time shipment details and supporting documentation.

- Guy Sanderson, CEOTOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bolt Express, a leading provider of reliable, on-demand transportation solutions, announced the launch of its new Customer Connect TM Mobile App. The app provides Bolt customers with easy and convenient access to real-time shipment details and all supporting documentation.“Our customers choose Bolt Express because they trust us to handle their unplanned and unexpected shipping needs. Whether they are trying to support a production schedule or to follow through on a promise to deliver to one of their customers, they want the reassurance of knowing where their freight is at all times. Our new Customer Connect AppTM ensures that they always have the information they need.” said Guy Sanderson, CEO of Bolt Express.“Our team at Bolt Express is committed to being the most trusted and reliable shipping carrier in North America. Our investment in the Customer ConnectTM App TM is aligned with that mission as it helps to ensure an overwhelmingly positive experience customer experience on each shipment we handle,” concludes Sanderson.----Key Features & Benefits----- Real-Time Shipment Tracking: Push notifications for all critical shipment milestones, door-to-door tracking visibility, including a map of all in-transit shipment activity.- Document Access: Immediate access to Bills of Lading (Proof of Delivery) & Shipment Invoices.- Data Security: Receive email notifications for unrecognized logins and benefit from military-grade password encryption.- Flexible Design: Works seamlessly and securely across all devices, including Android, iOS and web platforms.----Getting Started----1. Download: Available free on Apple App Store and Google Play .2. Contact Sales: (419) 729-6633 or ...3. Set Up Account & Track:###About Bolt ExpressHeadquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Bolt Express provides transportation solutions for unplanned shipping needs throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bolt Express is committed to being the most trusted and reliable transportation service provider in North America. The desire to be the best in the industry is reflected in their attitude, culture, and quality of work. At Bolt Express, every shipment is considered Time CriticalTM

