Dubai Chambers Showcases Dubai's Investment Opportunities And Competitive Advantages To Ceos Of 20 Companies From Kazakhstan

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently welcomed a delegation of companies from Kazakhstan led by Nursultan Shokanov, Chairman of the Regional Council of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty, to its headquarters. The delegation was briefed on Dubai's competitive advantages, wide-ranging investment opportunities, and the potential for strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations.

The visiting delegation included CEOs and senior executives from 20 Kazakh companies operating across sectors including real estate development, construction, agriculture, information technology, and education. The meeting was also attended by a group of UAE-based companies from diverse sectors to enhance bilateral trade and joint investments. A series of B2B meetings were held between members of the visiting delegation and local companies and investors.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated during the meeting:“Dubai offers diverse opportunities across key sectors and serves as a platform for growth and prosperity for companies from Kazakhstan and around the world. The emirate's favourable investment environment and numerous competitive advantages support businesses in expanding regionally and globally.”

His Excellency added:“We are committed to strengthening the partnership between the business communities of Dubai and Kazakhstan in support of our shared development goals. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting Kazakh companies and investors in capitalising on Dubai's dynamic business environment and forging new partnerships that will contribute to boosting bilateral trade and investment flows.”

The meeting comes amid growing trade relations between Dubai and Kazakhstan, with non-oil bilateral trade achieving year-over-year growth of 43% to reach a value of AED 20 billion in 2024.

Dubai's increasing appeal among Kazakh businesses and investors was also reflected in the addition of 247 new Kazakh companies as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024. This brought the total number of active members from Kazakhstan to 691 by the end of the year, representing a 34.4% increase compared to 2023.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties and support the growth of trade and investment relations between the business communities in both markets, Dubai International Chamber opened a new international representative office in Almaty in 2024. The office plays a key role in supporting the Kazakh business community and attracting companies and investors from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to Dubai.