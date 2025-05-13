Synergev Selects Dodona Analytics To Support Their Worry-Free Charging Mission

synergEV selects Dodona

Dodona Analytics Ltd., a leading Chargepoint Planning Platform (CPP) has been selected by synergEV to support their“One Stop for Everything EV Charging”.

- Francisco Aguirre, Founder & CEO at synergEV

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dodona Analytics Ltd., developer of a leading Chargepoint Planning Platform (CPP), today announced it had been selected by synergEV in the US to support their“One Stop for Everything EV Charging” solution.

The expansion of Dodona Analytics in both its home market in the UK and the US, and its emergence as a leading platform in this category, has been somewhat stealthy, as many clients describe the value that the platform provides them with as their“secret sauce”, but today, Dodona is delighted to share that synergEV has joined a client based of successful CPOs who between them have planned investment deployment close to $5 billion.

From municipalities looking to expand their public charging infrastructure for their citizens and tourists to private businesses seeking to provide convenient charging options for their employees and customers, synergEV is on a mission to deliver a seamless, worry-free EV charging experience. Their growing network of over a thousand stations across 34 states includes profitable partnerships with the University of California, Mercedes-Benz, Marriott Vacation Club, and Sioux Falls Airport.

The team at synergEV understands the value of technology, data, and AI, having developed their platform to provide a reliable and seamless experience for station owners, hosts, and operators. Incorporating Dodona Analytics' open platform into this ecosystem was a natural fit.

As his team quickly got Dodona configured and started to see the first results of the platform's AI engine using their data, Francisco (Paco) Aguirre, Founder & CEO at synergEV commented:“We were swimming in data with no means to analyze, so this is going to save us a ton of time, both evaluating our existing network and the Level 2 chargers we need to upgrade and assessing the viability, feasibility, and most of all profitability of new sites working with our clients and partners”.

Chris Chamberlain, Co-Founder and VP Americas at Dodona Analytics, shared that“Working with Paco and his team has been exciting, their approach and growth is a fantastic good news story in an uncertain market for CPOs in the US, and I'm looking forward to our partnership fuelling more of this success”.

About synergEV

synergEV was founded by a team of industry experts with more than 10 years working in the Electric Mobility industry. We are passionate about simplifying the EV charging journey for station owners, hosts, and operators. With experience managing one of the largest EV charging networks in North America, synergEV founders are established leaders in the EV charging industry. Find out more:

About Dodona Analytics

The Dodona Analytics EV Charge Point Planning platform is trusted by innovative companies building tomorrow's charging infrastructure, helping to deploy tens of thousands of profitable chargers every year across Europe and the US. Dodona Analytics is passionate about transforming transportation to create a cleaner future. Learn more at

