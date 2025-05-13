Anar Alakbarov: At The Instructions Of President Ilham Aliyev, Zangilan Mosque Showcased At Venice Architecture Biennale

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Zangilan Mosque, restored after decades of destruction, was presented at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Its display on this prestigious international stage - a first in Azerbaijan's history of participation - reflects the country's commitment to the cultural revival of Garabagh and the preservation of national identity through architecture.

In an interview with Azernews , Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov highlighted the importance of this milestone: "At the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Zangilan Mosque was showcased at the Venice Architecture Biennale. This is a vivid demonstration to the international community of the return of culture, faith, and historical memory to Azerbaijan's liberated territories," he said.

Alakbarov noted that the Zangilan Mosque, rebuilt after years of devastation, reflects an architectural vision that merges tradition with modern approaches. During nearly three decades of occupation, the now-liberated territories of Azerbaijan saw the destruction of homes and infrastructure, looting of natural resources, and desecration of historical, cultural, and religious monuments. In fact, during the occupation, the mosque in Zangilan was used as a livestock shelter.

Following the liberation of the occupied territories, as part of projects to revive historical, religious, and cultural monuments in Garabagh, restoration and reconstruction efforts began at the Zangilan Mosque. A new mosque was built next to the preserved historic mosque, which is now presented to the world as a symbol of the spiritual and architectural revival of the liberated lands.

Azerbaijan's national pavilion at the 19th Architecture Biennale, titled "Equilibrium. Patterns of Azerbaijan", is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

The exhibition features major architectural projects from recent years that reflect the dynamic evolution of Azerbaijani architecture, including Baku White City, Victory Park, and the Zangilan Mosque.