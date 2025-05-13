Ascellahealth Awarded On The Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025 List!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERWYN, Pa., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 2, 2025, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2020 and 2023. The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria:



Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2020.

Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2023.

The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2020 and 2023.



Based on the results of the study, AscellaHealth is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which highlights our transformative global expansion and expanding capacity to improve access to specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex conditions,” said Dea Belazi, CEO, AscellaHealth.“Our robust financial and operational growth is powered by strategic acquisitions that broaden our capabilities, enhance patient outcomes and strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders across the global healthcare industry. This award also reflects the dedication and expertise of our exceptional team, whose unwavering commitment for patient-centered care has positioned AscellaHealth as a trusted global partner and a leader in delivering specialized, high-value healthcare solutions within the specialty pharmaceutical ecosystem.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit .

CONTACT: Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications ... 201.641.1911 x 21