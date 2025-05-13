Alps Alpine Adopts Silvaco’S Jivaro Pro To Accelerate SPICE Post-Layout Simulation



Alps Alpine selects Jivaro Pro to improve designer productivity and safeguard time-to-market goals

Jivaro Pro is a unique stand-alone tool offering advanced parasitic reduction to dramatically accelerate SPICE simulations by up to 15x for designs down to 3nm Jivaro Pro seamlessly fits into existing flows and is simulation-and extraction-tool agnostic, providing designers with flexibility and usability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that Alps Alpine Co. , Ltd., an electronics company that manufactures and markets various sensors, electronic components, audio equipment, and in-car navigation systems in the automotive and consumer markets, has adopted Jivaro ProTM , a best-in-class solution for the development and verification of integrated circuits (ICs), including sensor conditioning ICs that support sensor products. Jivaro Pro is a unique stand-alone tool that dramatically speeds up SPICE simulations, accelerating productivity, enabling increased verification coverage and reducing design schedule risk.

Adopted by leading semiconductor companies worldwide for technologies from 180nm down to 3nm, Jivaro Pro accelerates SPICE simulation speeds by up to 15x by significantly reducing post-extraction netlists while maintaining high accuracy. Compared to embedded generic reduction in extractors or simulators, Jivaro Pro is unique in the degree and flexibility of parasitic reduction strategies it offers to designers. These benefits minimize the cost of simulation while ensuring timely project completion.

With the addition of Jivaro Pro to its development flow, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. aims to accelerate the development of high-precision sensor products, bringing them to market faster.

“The introduction of Jivaro Pro is consistently reducing post-layout SPICE simulation run times while maintaining accuracy, with at least a 5X improvement observed at the 40nm and 55nm nodes. We expect to see a substantial improvement in engineering productivity as post-layout simulation times have been significantly reduced for many blocks, accelerating our overall timeline”, said Yasuyuki Hattori, Senior Manager of IC Engineering Dept. Engineering Headquarters at Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Jivaro Pro seamlessly fits into existing flows and is simulation and extraction tool agnostic, providing designers with flexibility and usability. With a rich set of features, Jivaro Pro offers engineers an ideal solution for a broad set of designs and challenges.

“Developing the most advanced and sophisticated integrated circuits requires the most advanced and sophisticated tools,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, Vice President and general manager of the EDA business unit at Silvaco.“Jivaro Pro is a key component in Silvaco's Analog Custom Design tool portfolio offering designers the tools needed to exceed their design goals while minimizing simulation costs and reducing design-cycle risk.”

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com .

Contacts

Media Relations:

Tiffany Behany, ...

Investor Relations:

Greg McNiff, ...