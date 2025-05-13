Sanctions Galore For Myanmar's Scam Center Kingpin

MENAFN - Asia Times) Justice has finally caught up with one of Myanmar's notorious Karen strongmen, Saw Chit Thu, head of the Karen National Army (KNA) and widely seen as the mastermind behind the country's proliferating scam center scourge.

On May 5, the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) finally placed Chit Thu and his two sons, Htoo Eh Moo and Chit Chit, and the KNA on a sanctions list on accusations of running a transnational criminal organization through the scam centers of Shwe Kokko, situated north of the border town of Myawaddy.

The US Treasury announcement said that:

What the OFAC designation only mentions in passing is that Chit Thu, up until March 2024, was the commander of the Karen State Border Guard Force (BGF) since 2009, a colonel in the Myanmar army and a long-time“proxy” of the Myanmar military.

In December 2023, Chit Thu, one of his BGF colleagues and a Chinese criminal were sanctioned by the United Kingdom under the Global Human Rights (Sanctions) Regulations 2020, on claims they were:

In October 2024, the European Union (EU) sanctioned Chit Thu, two of his subordinates and the Chit Linn Myaing Group for alleged:

For anyone closely watching the scam center saga over the past several years, Chit Thu's prominent involvement wasn't a surprise. The question was why it took these sanctioning entities so long, with all the publicly available evidence of his complicity.

A May 2024 report by Justice for Myanmar (J4M) laid out in exhaustive detail the expansive business empire of Chit Thu and the KNA, with involvement in online scam centers and other enterprises going back to at least 2016 when Chit Thu signed a deal with Chinese criminal She Zhijiang to develop the Yatai New City project in the BGF's long-time base area of Shwe Kokko.

All of these developments have been extensively documented by Myanmar's independent media and rights groups over the past decade.

Chit Thu first rose in Myanmar's eastern borderlands in 1994, when he was ejected from the rebel Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and joined the Myanmar military-aligned Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), leading its notorious 999 Special Battalion.

Chit Thu and his troops were engaged in multiple cross-border atrocities, entering Thailand to kill civilians and burn down refugee camps. These crimes were assiduously documented by multiple groups, including the Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG).