CYDSA ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND EXPIRATION TIME RESULTS FOR THE TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING 6.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydsa, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Cydsa") (BMV: CYDSASA) announced today that its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") up to an aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 12, 2025 (the "Expiration Time"). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the terms of an Offer to Purchase dated April 14, 2025 (as amended by Cydsa's press release dated as of April 28, 2025 (the "Press Release")) (the "Offer to Purchase") and was subject to certain conditions.

As of the Expiration Time, U.S.$9,723,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, and subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer set forth therein, Cydsa intends to purchase all U.S.$9,723,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time, and the settlement date with respect to such Notes is expected to occur on May 14, 2025 (the "Settlement Date"). Following the Settlement Date, the outstanding amount of the Notes will be reduced from U.S.$172,725,000 to U.S.$163,002,000.

The Tender Offer was made solely to holders in jurisdictions that are not Sanctioned Countries. As used herein (i) "Sanctioned Country" means a country, region, or territory that is, or whose government is, the subject of territorial or broad-based sanctions, (including, Russia, Belarus, Venezuela, Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, the so-called Luhansk People's Republic, any other covered region of Ukraine identified pursuant to Executive Order 14065 and non-government controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine), and (ii) "Sanctions" means any sanctions administered or enforced by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. Department of State, the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, His Majesty's Treasury, or other relevant sanctions authority. A holder not in an eligible jurisdiction was not eligible to participate in the Tender Offer and any Notes held by such holder were not accepted for purchase by Cydsa.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the dealer manager for the Tender Offer and persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at +1 (212) 357-1452 (collect) or +1 (800) 828-3182 (toll free).

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to holders of Notes from D.F. King & Co, Inc., the information agent and the tender agent for the Tender Offer. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King & Co, Inc. at +1 (888) 791-3319 (toll free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or [email protected] .

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The Tender Offer was made solely on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Under no circumstances shall this press release constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of Cydsa or any of its affiliates. The Tender Offer was not made to, and Cydsa did not accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer would not be in compliance with the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No recommendation was made as to whether holders should tender their Notes with respect to the Notes. Holders should carefully read the Offer to Purchase because it contains important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

About Cydsa

Cydsa is a Mexico-based holding company, headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León, operating through subsidiaries located in eight cities throughout Mexico, engaged in the industrial sector. Since the incorporation of the company in 1945, Cydsa has grown into a diversified company and Cydsa's current products and services range from edible salt to specialty chemicals for diverse industries to clean energy alternatives and hydrocarbon storage. Cydsa sells over 100 different products in more than 15 countries, including Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America and Europe. As part of Cydsa's strategy, it offers the first system in Mexico and Latin America dedicated to processing and underground storage of hydrocarbons in salt caverns, offering clean, efficient and safe storage of hydrocarbons, while helping reduce the hydrocarbon storage deficit in Mexico. Cydsa currently operates through its chemical manufacturing and specialties business group and its energy processing and logistics business group.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cydsa's perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All statements that express belief, expectation, estimates or intentions, as well as those that are not statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements use forward-looking words such as "proposed," "anticipate," "project," "potential," "could," "should," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "believe," "will," "plan," "seek," "outlook" and other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Cydsa cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although the expectations in the forward-looking statements are based on Cydsa's current beliefs and expectations, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by federal and state securities laws, Cydsa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.