Scalefocus Named To 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® By IAOP - Powering Digital Transformation From Eastern Europe

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Scalefocus was recognized in thecategory, earning high marks in– a reflection of its focus on technology excellence, innovation and ability to deliver exceptional results for international clients across sectors such as high-tech, financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare, iGaming, and more.

"Being named to the Global Outsourcing 100 is not just an award - it's a signal to companies worldwide that we're built to deliver. From Europe's innovation belt to the gateway of Asia, our teams across Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Türkiye are uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation at scale," said Ivan Ivanov, CEO of Scalefocus . "Seeking to bridge the gap between business goals and technology capabilities, we help our partners innovate faster, smarter, and more efficiently and enable them to achieve tangible business success."

The Nearshore Advantage: Specialized Expertise, Seamless Integration, and Vibrant Delivery Locations

Scalefocus distinguishes itself as a leading Eastern European nearshoring and software development partner by merging extensive industry-specific expertise with exceptional technical proficiency and seamless delivery. At the core of Scalefocus' approach is its close collaboration with clients' internal teams, creating partnerships that surpass typical vendor relationships and deliver a seamless, unified customer experience. Developing high-impact solutions, the company helps businesses reduce overhead, avoid complex contracting, and leverage value-added services that drive business growth. With delivery centers strategically situated in some of the region's most dynamic nearshoring hubs, Scalefocus effectively connects companies from prominent Western markets to Eastern Europe's innovative and vibrant talent pool.

Delivering Global Value from Eastern Europe

Scalefocus delivers tailored software engineering services to Fortune 500 and high-growth companies, helping them accelerate product development, optimize operations, and scale intelligently . Its hybrid delivery model offers nearshore proximity, cultural alignment, and engineering excellence.

From modernizing legacy systems to building next-gen AI-driven platforms, Scalefocus is the go-to partner for companies that are in need of enterprise-grade solutions with startup agility .

About Scalefocus

Scalefocus is a global IT services and solutions company helping businesses grow through innovative technology solutions and dedicated engineering talent. The company blends deep technical knowledge with industry-specific expertise to solve complex business challenges.

