KISS Beauty Group Introduces The Masterclass Series With Celebrity Makeup Artist Ash K Holm-- Redefining DIY Lash Looks, With Falscara Studio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first episode, available now on Instagram and YouTube , features Ash K Holm demonstrating how to effortlessly transition from a natural daytime style to a glamorous night-out look - all using. Viewers will receive expert insights and professional tips on creating customized lash designs at home, proving that with, achieving salon-quality lashes has never been easier.

Falscara Studio is the latest innovation from KISS, designed for limitless creativity, each Falscara Studio Artistry Kit includes:



A variety of under lash styles to create cat eye, doll eye, or classic looks

Three unique wisps styles, three lengths, and three band widths for maximum customization

New InfuseBondTM infused with Biotin and Vitamin C

Water-Resistant Seal, BondBoostTM enriched with Green Tea extract, and Hydro Cleanser

A nonstick applicator for effortless application Extra lightweight wisps for easy stacking and a seamless finish

"At KISS, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to elevate the beauty techniques of our consumers," says Meagan Betke, Sr. Marketing Manager and Lash Marketing Team Lead at KISS Beauty Group. "Our partnership with Ash K Holm for The Masterclass Series perfectly embodies this mission, combining her extraordinary talent with our revolutionary Falscara Studio technology. Together, we're empowering beauty enthusiasts to create customized, salon-quality lash looks with professional guidance from one of the industry's most respected artists."

To further expand lash possibilities, consumers can choose from nine refillable palettes, offering endless DIY lash extensions combinations - all from the comfort of the home.

" Falscara Studio is a total game-changer," says Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Ambassador Ash K Holm. "It gives everyone the power to create a customized lash look that's completely their own - whether you want something soft and subtle or full-on glam - and it's so easy to use!"

Stay tuned each quarter as Ash K Holm unveils new looks and techniques, inspiring beauty lovers everywhere to unleash their inner artist with Falscara Studio .

Falscara Studio products range in price from $5.99 to $29.99 and are available at Walmart, Target, Ulta, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, and Falscara.

About KISS Beauty Group:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit .

