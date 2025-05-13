Agritech Market Global Outlook & Forecast Report 2025-2030: Rise Of Vertical Farming And Controlled Environment Agriculture, And Increased Investments In Agri-Biotechnology And Sustainable Practices
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|317
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$24.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Market Trend & Opportunities Rise of Vertical Farming and Controlled Environment Agriculture (Cea) Increased Investments in Agri-Biotechnology and Sustainable Practices Market Drivers Government Support and Initiatives Population Growth and Food Security Market Challenges Limited Digital Literacy in Rural Areas High Initial Investment Costs Segmental Analysis Vendors Landscape Recent Developments by Top Major Brands
Market at a Glance
- The Role of IoT, AI, and Machine Learning in Transforming Traditional Farming Practices IoT in Precision Agriculture AI for Predictive Insights Machine Learning for Automated Solutions Livestock Management and Monitoring Benefits and Challenges Recent Developments in the Agritech Market Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Technological Advancements Shifting Consumer Preferences Government Regulations and Policy Support Value Chain Analysis Research and Development (R&D) Input Suppliers Technology Providers Farmers and Agricultural Producers Processing and Manufacturing Distribution and Logistics Retail and Consumer Engagement Support Services Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators Supply Side Indicators of the Global Agritech Market Demand Side Indicators of the Global Agritech Market
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Rise of Vertical Farming and Controlled Environment Agriculture (Cea) the Vertical Farming Revolution Controlled Environment Agriculture (Cea) Advancements Growing Consumer Demand for Fresh, Sustainable Produce Technological Innovations Driving Agritech Government Support and Investments Increased Investments in Agri-Biotechnology and Sustainable Practices Agri-Biotechnology at the Forefront of Innovation Precision Agriculture Boosting Sustainable Practices Regulatory Push and Incentives Driving Adoption Private Sector Innovations Transforming the Market Adoption of Precision Agriculture and IoT Integration in Farming Precision Agriculture: Enhancing Resource Efficiency and Crop Yield IoT Integration: Revolutionizing Farm Management Economic and Environmental Benefits Driving Adoption
Market Growth Enablers
- Population Growth and Food Security The Challenge of Food Security Technological Innovations Enhancing Agricultural Productivity Urban Agriculture and Vertical Farming Agritech Solutions for Sustainable Food Production Government Support and Initiatives Funding and Incentives Bolstering Agritech Adoption Public-Private Partnerships Driving Technological Integration Tax Benefits and Startup Support Addressing Global Challenges Through Agritech Impact on the Agritech Market Outlook Rising Adoption of Automation and Robotics Addressing Labor Shortages and Cost Efficiency Enhancing Sustainability with Precision Technology Investments and Policy Support
Market Restraints
- Limited Digital Literacy in Rural Areas the Digital Divide in Rural Areas Impact of Limited Digital Skills on Agritech Adoption Limited Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity Skepticism and Lack of Trust in Agritech Solutions Financial Burden on Agritech Companies Collaborative Efforts to Address the Digital Literacy Gap Developing Hybrid Solutions for Easier Adoption Overcoming Digital Literacy Barriers to Unlock Agritech Potential High Initial Investment Costs Financial Barriers in Emerging Markets Slow Adoption in Developed Markets Financing Challenges and Innovative Solutions Addressing High Initial Investment Costs Regulatory and Policy Challenges Inconsistent Regulatory Landscapes Data Privacy and Security Concerns Government Subsidies and Traditional Agricultural Policies Environmental and Safety Regulations Regional Disparities and Market Access Impact on Investment and Innovation
Key Company Profiles
- AGCO Corporation Bayer Crop Science CNH Industrial Corteva Agriscience John Deere Kubota Corporation Syngenta Trimble Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
- Agreena AgroStar ARSR Tech CeresAI CropX DeHaat EcoRobotix FarmInsect Indigo Ag Yara International
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Agritech Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment