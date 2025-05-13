403
Kuwait Hopes Preparatory Meeting Will Cap With Draft Resolutions For Top Arab Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti delegation at the ministerial-level meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council, held on Tuesday in preparation for the fifth Arab Development Summit due on Saturday, expressed hope to produce draft resolutions for Arab leaders.
Acting Assistant Undersecretary at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance, the head of the Kuwaiti delegation at the Arab meeting, Talal Namash, told KUNA that the meeting reviewed draft resolutions that would be be submitted to the fifth session of the Arab Development, Economic and Social Summit, due on May 17.
Today's meeting addressed joint Arab economic and social action, including the report of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States on joint Arab economic and social development action, and a report on the follow-up on the implementation of the decisions of the fourth session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, held in Lebanon in 2019, he added.
In addition, participants in today's meeting discussed progress made in completing requirements for the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, establishing the Arab Customs Union, the Mauritanian President's initiative on "the blue economy as a means of solving the food and energy crisis," and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States' initiative (the Arab Artificial Intelligence Initiative: Towards Technological Leadership and Sustainable Development).
He added that they also dealt with the Arab Strategy for Food Security 2025-2035, the executive plan for the Arab Strategy for Water Security in the Arab Region to address future challenges and requirements for sustainable development 2030, the Declaration of Principles on the Future of Human Resources in Light of the Technological Revolution, the updated Arab Strategy for Manpower Development and Employment, and the Arab Vision 2045 on achieving hope through thought, management, and action.(end)
