Tech Company Launches New Way To Boost Festival Donations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Norwich-based, global technology company is throwing its weight behind the Norfolk & Norwich Festival by launching a new way to support local arts.Epos Now Giving is a simple new feature that lets customers add a donation whenever they pay using one of Epos Now's card machines.Donations made through the system will support this year's Norfolk & Norwich Festival, and Epos Now's trusted payments partners will match every pound given, doubling the impact at no extra cost to the public.Tech with a Local HeartFounded in Norwich in 2011, Epos Now provides cloud-based point-of-sale and payment systems to over 85,000 businesses worldwide. Although the company now has offices in the US and Australia, it has supported the Norfolk & Norwich Festival for the past five years, supplying POS technology and services that help the event run smoothly.This year, the partnership goes a step further. Epos Now Giving allows local hospitality and retail businesses to help fund one of the region's most important cultural institutions with no added effort.“We're incredibly proud to sponsor this iconic festival and introduce Epos Now Giving,” Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer.“This initiative allows businesses and customers to support meaningful causes together, adding impact and purpose to every payment, starting right here in our hometown of Norwich.”Why It MattersFounded in 1772, the Norfolk & Norwich Festival is one of the UK's longest-running arts events, attracting 60,000 to 80,000 attendees every May. It also delivers year-round programmes in schools, small towns, and underserved communities. But like many cultural institutions, the festival is feeling the pinch. Public funding has remained flat for over a decade while costs continue to rise.“Everything's getting more expensive, yet we're working with almost the same funding we had twelve years ago,” said Darren Cross, Marketing Director at the Norfolk & Norwich Festival.“Initiatives like Epos Now Giving are vital in helping us bridge the gap and continue our work across Norfolk.”Looking AheadEpos Now sees this launch as just the beginning. The company plans to expand Epos Now Giving to support other charities and nonprofits across the UK and internationally.How to Get InvolvedNorfolk and Suffolk Epos Now customers can activate Epos Now Giving here .

Press Office

Epos Now

+44 7442 509720

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.