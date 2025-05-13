Sports Turf Company Completes Track And Field Renovations At Carroll High School

Leading athletic construction company renovates field into an AstroTurf artificial turf system

- Sports Turf Company President Todd WigginsOZARK, AL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sports Turf Company , a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed the artificial turf field and track renovation for Carroll High School.Sports Turf Company renovated Carroll High School's existing natural grass field into an AstroTurf artificial turf system. The system installed will stand up to high traffic and heavy rainfall to give the Eagles a consistent surface to compete on.“We are grateful to provide Carroll High School with facility renovations that are sure to make an impact for their athletic programs moving forward,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins.“While economical, the systems installed can withstand heavy traffic from different sports, in virtually any weather condition.”In addition to the field renovation, the existing track was renovated with a Rekortan B synthetic surface. Rekortan B is a high-quality, cost-effective surface that provides good force reduction for athletes.Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners' advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners' specific needs.For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

