With Ceasefire Agreement In Place, India Reopens Numerous Airports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: Following a ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan this week, Indian authorities announced the reopening of 32 airports that had been temporarily closed during the clashes with Pakistan.

In a statement issued Monday, the Airports Authority of India reported that the 32 airports are ready to receive civil aviation.

For its part, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of its airspace to all flights on Saturday, after US President Donald Trump's sudden announcement of reaching a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.