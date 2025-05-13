403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Demands Talks with Putin, Rejects Meetings with Russian Officials
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that he will only engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, excluding any other Russian officials, should negotiations take place in Turkey. This statement, reported by a Ukrainian news outlet on Tuesday, was shared by Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.
Podolyak explained that any lower-level discussions in Istanbul would be "pointless," as Russian ministers likely do not hold the necessary authority to make significant decisions on behalf of the Kremlin. The advisor emphasized that the scope of the conflict and the stakes involved required direct engagement at the highest level.
President Putin had earlier proposed the idea of resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine, suggesting that talks could begin on May 15 in Turkey. Zelensky responded on the same day, expressing his willingness to meet with Putin in Istanbul for such discussions. However, he made it clear that meetings involving other Russian officials would not be considered a viable option for peace talks.
Podolyak explained that any lower-level discussions in Istanbul would be "pointless," as Russian ministers likely do not hold the necessary authority to make significant decisions on behalf of the Kremlin. The advisor emphasized that the scope of the conflict and the stakes involved required direct engagement at the highest level.
President Putin had earlier proposed the idea of resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine, suggesting that talks could begin on May 15 in Turkey. Zelensky responded on the same day, expressing his willingness to meet with Putin in Istanbul for such discussions. However, he made it clear that meetings involving other Russian officials would not be considered a viable option for peace talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment