Monolithic Ceramics Global Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030: Ongoing R&D And Iot Growth Propel Monolithic Ceramics Into High-Performance Applications

The global demand for Monolithic Ceramics is estimated at US$20.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$29.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3% between the two years.

Demand for Monolithic Ceramics has been exhibiting noteworthy growth over the recent past and is expected to maintain this trend during the analysis period. The major reasons include increasing demand for electronic devices, especially in manufacturing capacitors and transistors for smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras and IoT equipment, the growing need in medical care devices and continuous innovations in research & development to enhance the properties of monolithic ceramics. These materials are also extensively used in pollution control devices in automobiles due to the alarming concern over environmental issues. Stringent regulatory guidelines have been enforced by governments in regard to curbing the emissions of greenhouse gases from various sources.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and also the fastest growing global market for Monolithic Ceramics, owing to the fact that China and Japan are among the major manufacturers of these ceramics due to their high investment in research & development for developing novel products.

Besides, there has been an increased demand from a wide array of end-use industries, including electrical & electronics, healthcare and automotive & transportation, among others. Stringent environmental laws have also been contributory in manufacturing pollution controlling equipment in order to safeguard the environment from harmful emissions and lastly, rapid industrialization along with infrastructural development, have propelled the global market for Monolithic Ceramics.

Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by Type

Based on type, Oxide Monolithic Ceramics are estimated to hold a larger global market share, the major factors for which include extensive use of these materials in making capacitors for the electronics & electrical industry due to their beneficial characteristics, such as small size, light weight, high performance and capacitance, as against traditionally used materials. In addition, they are also used in semiconductors, smart wearable devices and electronic components. However, Non-Oxides are anticipated to maintain a faster growth during the analysis period owing to their wider utilization in the aerospace and automotive industries because of their unique properties, such as temperature and corrosion resistance.

Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by Form

With regard to form, the market for Powdered Monolithic Ceramics is expected to be the largest, as well as fastest growing, owing to their widespread application in making various other forms and sizes, such as discs, plates, rods and insulators, which are further used in different applications.

Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by End-Use Sector

On the basis of end-use sector, Electrical & Electronics is estimated to be the dominating, as also the fastest growing, segment in the global market for Monolithic Ceramics. Their remarkable electrical insulating properties have facilitated their widespread use in this particular sector. Due to rapid technological advancements, these materials have improved to become more enduring to the challenges and are constantly needed to deliver consistent performance. The heat resistance, durability and capability of Monolithic Ceramics to manage high frequencies have made them highly suited to be applicable in a range of latest solutions, such as smart devices, wearables and advanced communication technologies.

Monolithic Ceramics Market by Geographic Region



North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa

Monolithic Ceramics Market by Type



Non-Oxide



Borides



Carbides

Nitrides

Oxide



Aluminum Oxide



Titanium Dioxide Zirconium Oxide

Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by Form



Disc

Insulator

Plate

Powder Rod

Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Defense & Military

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare Power Generation

