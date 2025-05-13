Monolithic Ceramics Global Market Overview 2021-2023 & Forecasts 2024-2030: Ongoing R&D And Iot Growth Propel Monolithic Ceramics Into High-Performance Applications
Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monolithic Ceramics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand for Monolithic Ceramics is estimated at US$20.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$29.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3% between the two years.
Demand for Monolithic Ceramics has been exhibiting noteworthy growth over the recent past and is expected to maintain this trend during the analysis period. The major reasons include increasing demand for electronic devices, especially in manufacturing capacitors and transistors for smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras and IoT equipment, the growing need in medical care devices and continuous innovations in research & development to enhance the properties of monolithic ceramics. These materials are also extensively used in pollution control devices in automobiles due to the alarming concern over environmental issues. Stringent regulatory guidelines have been enforced by governments in regard to curbing the emissions of greenhouse gases from various sources.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest and also the fastest growing global market for Monolithic Ceramics, owing to the fact that China and Japan are among the major manufacturers of these ceramics due to their high investment in research & development for developing novel products.
Besides, there has been an increased demand from a wide array of end-use industries, including electrical & electronics, healthcare and automotive & transportation, among others. Stringent environmental laws have also been contributory in manufacturing pollution controlling equipment in order to safeguard the environment from harmful emissions and lastly, rapid industrialization along with infrastructural development, have propelled the global market for Monolithic Ceramics.
Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by Type
Based on type, Oxide Monolithic Ceramics are estimated to hold a larger global market share, the major factors for which include extensive use of these materials in making capacitors for the electronics & electrical industry due to their beneficial characteristics, such as small size, light weight, high performance and capacitance, as against traditionally used materials. In addition, they are also used in semiconductors, smart wearable devices and electronic components. However, Non-Oxides are anticipated to maintain a faster growth during the analysis period owing to their wider utilization in the aerospace and automotive industries because of their unique properties, such as temperature and corrosion resistance.
Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by Form
With regard to form, the market for Powdered Monolithic Ceramics is expected to be the largest, as well as fastest growing, owing to their widespread application in making various other forms and sizes, such as discs, plates, rods and insulators, which are further used in different applications.
Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by End-Use Sector
On the basis of end-use sector, Electrical & Electronics is estimated to be the dominating, as also the fastest growing, segment in the global market for Monolithic Ceramics. Their remarkable electrical insulating properties have facilitated their widespread use in this particular sector. Due to rapid technological advancements, these materials have improved to become more enduring to the challenges and are constantly needed to deliver consistent performance. The heat resistance, durability and capability of Monolithic Ceramics to manage high frequencies have made them highly suited to be applicable in a range of latest solutions, such as smart devices, wearables and advanced communication technologies.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+
Monolithic Ceramics Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa
Monolithic Ceramics Market by Type
- Non-Oxide
- Borides Carbides Nitrides
- Aluminum Oxide Titanium Dioxide Zirconium Oxide
Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by Form
- Disc Insulator Plate Powder Rod
Monolithic Ceramics Market Analysis by End-Use Sector
- Aerospace Automotive & Transportation Defense & Military Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Power Generation
Key Global Players
- 3M Company Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing LLC AGC Ceramics Co Ltd Allied Mineral Products Almatis GmbH APC International Ltd Applied Ceramics, Inc. Bakony Ipari Keramia Kft Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. Central Electronics Ltd Ceradyne, Inc. CeramTec GmbH COI Ceramics, Inc. CoorsTek, Inc. Corning, Inc. Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd Elan Technology ENrG, Inc. Ferro Corporation HC Starck GmbH International Ceramics, Inc. Jameco Kyocera Corp Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd Maruwa Co Ltd Materion Corp McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. NGK Insulators Limited NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd Noritake Co Ltd Ortech Advanced Ceramics PI Ceramics Pingxiang Nanxiang Chemical Packing Co Ltd. Rauscherst GmbH Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Sensor Technology Ltd Small Precision Tools, Inc. Sparkler Ceramics Pvt Ltd STC Superior Technical Ceramics Technocera Industries Tosoh Corporation Vesuvius PLC Wonik QnC Corporation Zircoa, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Monolithic Ceramics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment