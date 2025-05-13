V2X Awarded Spot On U.S. Army Ltrac Contract To Advance Live Training And Readiness

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX ) has been selected as an awardee on the U.S. Army's Live Training, Ranges, and Combat Training Centers (LTRaC) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Contract 3. This strategic contract, supporting the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers life-cycle product line management, engineering, and manufacturing for both existing and new training instrumentation systems.

LTRaC is expected to modernize and enhance major range and Combat Training Center (CTC) instrumentation systems. Under this contract, V2X will provide support for live fire ranges, CTC's, home station training environments, and potentially U.S. Marine Corps live training systems.

"With the addition of LTRaC, V2X completes the trifecta of premier Army training contracts, joining our work of BEST MAC and W-TRS," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "From daily operations to modernization and advanced instrumentation, V2X supports every stage of the warfighter's training journey, delivering readiness at scale."

The scope of LTRaC includes continuous technology refresh efforts, modernization initiatives, research and development, and new system delivery for live training systems. "From every soldier and every weapon system, to every major training installation, V2X delivers integrated support across training aids, devices, simulators, and simulations," said Ken Shreves, Senior Vice President of Mission Support at V2X.

The LTRaC IDIQ contract has a ceiling value of $379 million over an eight-year period of performance, including a five-year base and a three-year option period.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

