403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Gears Up for Peace Talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia is moving forward with plans for peace talks with Ukraine, set for Thursday in Istanbul.
“The Russian side continues its preparations for the talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. That’s all for now, no further comments,” Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.
He refrained from naming the Russian delegates but noted that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov are among those expected to play key roles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the idea of unconditional talks in Istanbul during a press conference in Moscow on Sunday. That same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Turkey’s willingness to host the meeting in a phone call with Putin.
“The Russian side continues its preparations for the talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. That’s all for now, no further comments,” Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.
He refrained from naming the Russian delegates but noted that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov are among those expected to play key roles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the idea of unconditional talks in Istanbul during a press conference in Moscow on Sunday. That same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Turkey’s willingness to host the meeting in a phone call with Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment