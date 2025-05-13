Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
May 13, 2025, 14.15 EET
Managers' Transactions (Salonius)
________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anne-Maria Salonius
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 107953/11/10
________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 46 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 3 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 32 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 19 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 220 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (10):
Volume: 414 Volume weighted average price: 36.55314 EUR
________________________________
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 108056/7/6
________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 182 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 15 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 14 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 98 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 4 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(15): Volume: 5 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(16): Volume: 68 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(17): Volume: 8 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(18): Volume: 9 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(19): Volume: 11 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(20): Volume: 20 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (20):
Volume: 576 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR
________________________________
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 108112/4/4
________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 55 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 43 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 202 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Legal Disclaimer:
