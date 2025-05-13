Bank Of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

May 13, 2025, 14.15 EET

Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 107953/11/10

________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 46 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 6 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 3 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 32 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 19 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 220 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 414 Volume weighted average price: 36.55314 EUR

________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 108056/7/6

________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 182 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 15 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 10 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 14 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 98 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 4 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 5 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 68 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(17): Volume: 8 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(18): Volume: 9 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(19): Volume: 11 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(20): Volume: 20 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 576 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR

________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 108112/4/4

________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 55 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 43 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 202 Volume weighted average price: 36.5 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505