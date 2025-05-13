Verse By Verse Ministry International Releases Full Spanish Translation Of Revelation Bible Study Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Only Free, In-Depth Expository Revelation Study-Now Accessible to Spanish Speakers Worldwide

San Antonio, TX – Verse By Verse Ministry International (VBVMI) is pleased to announce that its complete Revelation series is now fully translated and available in Spanish. The newly translated Revelation Bible study -widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind-is accessible for free, with no ads and no sign-up required, at versebyverseministry and through the VBVMI mobile app.

Key features of the translated study include:

– Full-length video and audio lessons

– Detailed study notes and written transcripts

– A free downloadable workbook to support learning

– Immediate access via web or mobile app

VBVMI's Revelation study stands apart as the only free expository teaching through the full book of Revelation available today. But it doesn't stop at Revelation. The course also draws from virtually every book of the Bible-including Genesis, Daniel, Isaiah, Ezekiel, the Gospels, and the Epistles-making it one of the most far-reaching Bible studies offered.

This supports VBVMI's mission to make the whole counsel of God's Word available to believers around the world-without financial or logistical barriers. From the beginning, the ministry has remained committed to offering Bible teaching that is uncompromised, free of charge, and grounded in Scripture.

“Revelation can be one of the most misunderstood books of the Bible,” said a Verse By Verse Ministry International spokesperson.“But when taught clearly and in context, it becomes one of the most faith-building books in all of Scripture.”

Both the Revelation Bible study in Spanish and the original Revelation Bible study in English are part of VBVMI's growing global library of free Bible study resources designed to equip believers and reach the world with the truth of God's Word.

For those seeking a shorter format, VBVMI also offers The End Times seminar -just 12 lessons with a downloadable workbook-designed to give a high-level overview of biblical prophecy and eschatology.

To explore more studies or learn about VBVMI's global mission, visit versebyverseministry .

About Verse By Verse Ministry International

Verse By Verse Ministry International is a non-denominational Christian ministry dedicated to providing in-depth, verse-by-verse teaching of God's Word. VBVMI equips Christians globally with free, detailed Bible resources aimed at fostering biblical literacy and spiritual growth through accurate, contextual understanding.

Media Contact:

Verse By Verse Ministry International

Email: ...

Website: versebyverseministry

