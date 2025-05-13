Bitcoin Solaris Launches Helios Consensus To Power 10,000+ TPS And Smartphone Mining Via Nova App

TALLINN, Estonia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era in blockchain performance and accessibility is being ushered in by Bitcoin Solaris. At its core is Helios Consensus , a next-generation protocol architecture that delivers 10,000+ transactions per second , instant finality, and seamless smart contract functionality - all while enabling smartphone-based mining with the soon-to-launch Nova App .

Engineered for Modern Blockchain Demands

Helios Consensus is a hybrid, dual-layer design combining several innovative consensus mechanisms:



Base Layer: Built with Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) to provide secure, energy-efficient validation. Solaris Layer: Uses Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Time (PoT) to drive ultra-fast execution of decentralized applications and token interactions.

This architecture provides sub-2-second finality and the throughput needed for real-time applications - while preserving decentralization and minimizing energy consumption.

Key Features of Bitcoin Solaris:



10,000+ TPS performance

Smart contract support via a high-speed, Solana-like virtual machine

2-second block finality

Dual-layer infrastructure for scalability and security Low energy requirements with smartphone mining support









Mining with Just a Phone: Nova App Launch Incoming

Bitcoin Solaris is not just for developers and enterprises - it's for everyone. The upcoming Nova App enables mobile mining that rewards users with BTC-S tokens daily for participation and uptime.

With the Nova App:



No specialized hardware is needed

No staking or token lockups

Daily rewards based on activity and uptime Designed for global mobile-first users

The Nova App democratizes mining, turning any smartphone into a tool for earning crypto.







Tokenomics: Fixed Supply, Built-In Scarcity

Bitcoin Solaris mirrors proven deflationary token models with:



A hard cap of 21 million BTC-S

Halving-based emission schedule Zero inflation or centralized supply manipulation

Currently in Presale Phase 3 , BTC-S tokens are available at 3 USDT . Only 4.2 million tokens (20%) are allocated to presale participants. Phase 4 will increase the token price to 4 USDT , ahead of the public mobile mining launch.

Independently Audited and Verified

To build trust with early adopters and institutional partners, Bitcoin Solaris has undergone:



Cyberscope Audit

Freshcoins Audit Full KYC Verification

These steps ensure transparency, technical soundness, and operational integrity.

The Road Ahead

Bitcoin Solaris is built for real-world scale - supporting smart contracts, enabling mobile mining, and delivering the transaction speeds needed for decentralized applications to thrive. With Helios Consensus and the Nova App, it offers a blockchain that's fast, fair, and open to all.

Website:

X (Twitter):

Telegram:

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

...

