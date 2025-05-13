Newbiologix Presents New Data At ASGCT On The Effective Manufacturing Of Raav-Based Therapeutics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewBiologix, a next-generation biotechnology company pioneering the future of recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) production through a unique DNA-based platform built on stable cell line technology, announced it will present three posters and give an oral presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), on 13-17 May in New Orleans. These will cover its pioneering viral vector manufacturing and quality control systems.

Collectively, the posters offer advanced technological insights into the rapid, effective, scalable, production of cornerstone viral vectors for the biopharmaceutical industry, which supports international regulatory compliance and product purity requirements. All posters are available here . See below for more information.

Igor Fisch, CEO and co-founder of NewBiologix, said,“Our ambition is to become the leading company for providing solutions for gene therapies, based on Swiss engineering and precision. Our latest posters, at the world's most prestigious gene therapy event, provide critical insights into the safety and efficacy of rAAV-based therapeutics. We support biopharma companies with data-driven decisions in vector design and manufacturing optimization. Our novel HEK293 cell line can really make a difference in reducing batch variability and support manufacturing consistency. Our automated workflow systems enable faster decision-making and product development. Overall, our ASGCT posters, produced by our talented team, underline how we're not just advancing gene therapy, we're redefining how it's built."

Redefining rAAV Vector Analysis and Quality Control with Orthogonal Long-read Sequencing Technologies.Presentation at 3:45 to 5:30 PM on 14 May in room 278-282.Oral abstract presentation at 5:15 to 5:30 PM.The presentation describes the company's integrated platform designed for the deep analysis of encapsidated DNA within recombinant Adeno Associated Viruses (rAAV). This platform utilizes long-read sequencing technologies combined with standardized bioinformatic pipeline. By enabling detailed characterization of the encapsidated DNA (including the therapeutic gene, unwanted DNA fragments, DNA rearrangements and/or impurities), the approach supports improved vector quality and enhance consistency in gene therapy applications.Generation and Characterization of a Novel HEK293 Suspension Cell Line for rAAV Production.Poster number: 985.Presentation at 6:00 to 7:30 PM on 13 May in Poster Hall I2.This poster presents a novel clonal HEK293 suspension cell line engineered for high transfection efficiency, robust growth, and improved rAAV production. The cell line demonstrates genomic stability and consistently yields higher DNA-containing capsid ratios compared to a leading HEK293 line. It is designed to minimize batch variability, improve manufacturing consistency, and elevate vector quality for preclinical and clinical use.A Novel Pipeline for the Genomic Characterization of Cell Lines.Poster number: 1792.Presentation at 5:30 to 7:00 PM on 15 May in Poster Hall I2.This poster outlines NBX's integrated approach to cell line characterization which combines Optical Genome Mapping, PacBio HiFi long-read sequencing and Illumina RNA-Seq with a customized bioinformatics pipeline. This innovative strategy enables rapid & comprehensive characterization of cell lines ensuring their safety, traceability and stability for use in Gene and Cell Therapy (G&CT) manufacturing.Assessment of an Automated, Multi-dimensional Digital PCR Workflow for the Rapid Evaluation of Recombinant AAV Genome Integrity.Poster number: 826.Presentation at 6:00 to 7:30 PM on 13 May in Poster Hall I2.This poster describes the company's automated, cost-effective sample preparation workflow which uses a robotic system to streamline digital PCR processes. This simultaneous processing approach significantly enhance the efficiency, consistency and accuracy, of quality assessments for rAAV-based G&CT product candidates.

NewBiologix's XcellTM Portfolio is a suite of advanced technologies that provides deep insights and comprehensive analysis of rAAV quality, which is an ongoing challenge in the field. By integrating its proprietary HEK293-based cell lines with advanced production tools and analytical testing services, the Xcell Portfolio streamlines the journey from research to commercialization, accelerating the development of safer and more effective gene therapies for patients.

About NewBiologix SA

NewBiologix is a next-generation biotechnology company pioneering the future of recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) production through a unique DNA-based platform built on stable cell line technology. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, and backed by a world-class scientific team and leading investors, NewBiologix is addressing one of the most critical bottlenecks in gene therapy: scalable, cost-efficient, and high-quality vector manufacturing.

For more insights see NewBiologix's white paper,“Recombinant AAV characterization using advanced digital PCR and third-generation sequencing technologies to assess rAAV quality and safety”, available here .

Media contacts

NewBiologix

Deborah Ley, COO

...

Scius Communications (for NewBiologix)

Katja Stout, ...

+44 7789 435990

Daniel Gooch, ...

+44 7747 875479