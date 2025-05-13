Strategic Partnership Sanyou Bio And Transrecobio Forge Strategic Alliance To Build A New Ecosystem For The Full Industry Chain

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals") and TransRecoBio (Wenzhou) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("TransRecoBio") officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two companies will integrate their core strengths in antibody drug discovery and innovative formulation manufacturing, with a focus on addressing major unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology, autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, anti-aging, and infectious diseases. Together, they will advance the development of cutting-edge formulations such as eye drops, topical gels, and inhalation agents, creating an end-to-end solution covering R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization, thereby accelerating the development of novel drug formulations.

This strategic partnership pioneers a new collaborative model of "Biotech + CDMO + National-Level Platforms." Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals leverages its globally leading AI-STAL platform-a trillion-scale intelligent molecular library-to empower drug discovery. This library encompasses ten major molecule types, including full-length antibodies, single-domain antibodies, bispecifics, trispecifics, peptides, and mini-proteins, with a capacity in the tens of trillions. It can rapidly generate thousands of lead molecules, significantly shortening the drug development timeline. By combining intelligent drug screening and preclinical research, Sanyou is accelerating the translation of laboratory innovations into clinical applications.

TransRecoBio, backed by two national-level platforms-the National Key Laboratory for Large Molecule Drug Manufacturing and the National Engineering Research Center for Growth Factor Drugs and Protein Formulations-possesses leading-edge capabilities in microbial/eukaryotic protein production, BFS ophthalmic formulations, and lyophilized/injectable formulations. With advanced manufacturing facilities and a rigorous quality management system, the company ensures reliable high-quality product supply.

Wang Shumin, General Manager of TransRecoBio, emphasized: "By integrating Sanyou's cutting-edge platforms in antibody discovery and generation-built around its trillion-scale, integrated, and intelligent drug development technologies-with TransRecoBio's mature CDMO capabilities and expertise in novel formulations, we will form a complementary technology alliance. Together, we will tackle technical challenges in areas such as ophthalmology and inject fresh momentum into global medical innovation."

Dr. Guojun Lang, CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, stated: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our R&D-manufacturing synergy strategy. By harnessing the four-fold power of 'trillion-scale molecular library + intelligent screening + innovative formulation R&D + flexible manufacturing,' we aim to break down the traditional barriers between research and production, enabling innovative biologics to reach patients faster and benefit patients worldwide."

This strategic partnership marks a step forward for China's biopharmaceutical industry toward a fully integrated, collaborative development model. It is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of innovative therapy R&D and industrialization, offering more therapeutic options to patients worldwide.

About TransRecoBio

Located in the China Gene Therapy Valley within Wenzhou's Ouhai Life and Health Town, TransRecoBio occupies a total floor area of nearly 20,000 m2 . The platform provides comprehensive one-stop CDMO services for the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins from eukaryotic and microbial sources, nanobodies, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, small-volume sterile lyophilized powders and liquids, and advanced formulation delivery systems. The company operates two independent microbial fermentation lines (500L and 2000L), equipped with one 15 m2 lyophilizer (with space reserved for two more), and meets national capacity needs for recombinant protein centralized procurement. TransRecoBio is among the leading domestic CDMOs specializing in large-molecule gel and ophthalmic formulations.

Key Capabilities:



Prokaryotic Drug Substance Platform: 50L+500L / 50L+250L+2000L

Eukaryotic Drug Substance Platform: 50L / 250L / 500L (ATF perfusion) / 2000L

Formulations: Sterile vial production line (lyophilized & aqueous injections)

Formulations: BFS sterile eye drops/inhalation formulations Formulations: Sterile topical gels in aluminum-plastic/aluminum tubes

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a world-leading high-tech biotechnology enterprise focusing on R&D and services of innovative biologic drugs. Sanyou has built the 4C business patterns that integrate "differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, innovative CPO and characteristic CRS", to accomplish the mission "to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics".

Sanyou has established an integrated innovative biologic drug R&D laboratory with advanced facilities, and has a professional team with the majority holding a Ph.D. or master degree. Sanyou has built three industry-leading innovative technology platforms featured by "super-trillion, integration, and intelligence" , which are comprised of more than 50 sub-platforms with the core innovative super-trillion phage display platform, and supported by platforms of material preparation, biologics discovery, molecule optimization, in vitro and in vivo efficacy, production cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical R&D, industrialization development, etc.

Sanyou's business network has expanded to all parts of the world, including Asia, US and Europe, and established branches in Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego and London. Sanyou has established friendly business relationships with more than 1200 pharmaceutical companies, drug R&D institutions and diagnostics companies worldwide. Sanyou received National-level certification as a high-tech enterprise and a Specialized and Sophisticated enterprise, and passed the ISO9001 quality assurance certification and GB/T intellectual property management system certification.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio

