Doha Emerges As Global Epicenter For Fintech, Insurtech Innovation As MENA Summits Conclude

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth edition of the MENA Insurtech Summit and the inaugural MENA Fintech Summit 2025, hosted by Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, concluded today in Doha with resounding success, cementing their position as the region's premier platforms for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in insurance and financial technology.

Over two action-packed days, the summits welcomed a diverse international audience of innovators, investors, corporate leaders, regulators, and media representatives.

This year's expanded agenda offered a comprehensive view of the future of finance and risk management, exploring cutting-edge technologies, shifting consumer behavior, regulatory transformation, and the role of innovation in sustainable development.

As the curtains closed on the summits, the leadership of QIC Group reflected on the magnitude of progress and collaboration on display.

Sheikh Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, Chairman of QIC Group, remarked:“These two days have been a powerful affirmation of our region's immense potential to lead in digital innovation. The future of insurance and finance is being shaped right here in Doha by brilliant minds, bold ideas, and a shared commitment to progress. As we gather the brightest global talents and innovators, we also reaffirm Qatar's position as a regional engine for transformation and excellence.”

Salem Khalaf Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC Group, added:“At QIC, we believe that innovation is not a luxury, but an imperative. These summits are part of our long-term strategy to realise that and to make Qatar a regional hub for insurtech and fintech excellence. The energy, creativity, and ambition we witnessed over the past two days have been nothing short of inspiring. We are proud to stand at the intersection of tradition and transformation, building bridges between startups and regulators, talent and opportunity, vision and execution.”

Another high-profile session focused on the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)'s Digital Asset Lab, which showcased Qatar's ambition to become a pioneer in digital asset regulation and innovation. Attendees learned how QFC is providing a sandbox environment that welcomes startups experimenting with blockchain, tokenization, and decentralized finance (DeFi), while ensuring robust compliance and investor protection.

The session emphasised the balance between fostering innovation and safeguarding financial integrity, a critical differentiator in today's rapidly evolving global financial landscape.

As part of its broader commitment to national development, QIC Group organised a dedicated Job Fair on the sidelines of the summit, an initiative that underscored its unwavering support for Qatar National Vision 2030. The fair provided internship and employment opportunities for young Qatari professionals and students, creating a direct link between the country's next generation of talent and the rapidly evolving financial and insurance technology sectors.

With participation from QIC Group's business units and industry partners, the initiative aimed to equip local talent with the skills, exposure, and experience required to thrive in a future-ready economy.

The fair also served as a platform to foster mentorship, knowledge transfer, and career guidance, reaffirming QIC's leadership in championing national human capital development through tangible, impact-driven initiatives.