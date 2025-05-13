MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AJ Bell adopts Opus Nebula's SaaS reporting solution for their Fund Factsheets and Quarterly Reports

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AJ Bell has selected Opus Nebula's SaaS based Reporting as a Service® solution for reporting of its investment solutions, managed by the AJ Bell Investments team.

AJ Bell Investments is part of the wider AJ Bell Group, whose mission statement is to provide simple, transparent and low-cost products.

“Using a modern system that allows us to produce accurate and timely reports is hugely important to our team. The Opus Nebula system allows our reporting team to produce high quality reports, across multiple brandings, at whatever volume required,” said Richard Slattery-Vickers, Head of Product at AJ Bell Investments,“the speed of set-up was incredibly fast, and the level of automation within the system delivers huge efficiencies and future proofs us going forward. The team at Opus Nebula have a great system and have also built an excellent service model.”

“We are delighted to appoint Opus Nebula to this important role, and to have made the ongoing investment within their class-leading SaaS reporting solution, coupled with their extensive reporting experience and partnership approach, will ensure our reporting continues to demonstrate the quality and timeliness to which we are fully committed, now and in the future to support our first-class service in delivering simple, transparent and low cost investment solutions.” Richard Slattery-Vickers, added.

“We are incredibly proud to have been chosen by AJ Bell,” said Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer of Opus Nebula.“Our SaaS reporting solution is built on quality and flexibility, and we're seeing a growing number of firms recognise the significant advantages it offers over traditional legacy systems. Our goal is to establish a strong, long-term partnership with all our clients, ensuring that both AJ Bell and their clients maximise the full benefits of our solution.”

About AJ Bell:

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer (D2C) markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market; which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

In the D2C market we also offer AJ Bell Dodl, a low cost investment app with a simplified investment range that makes it easier for customers to choose investments and buy and sell them without paying any commission.

For cash savers we offer a Cash savings hub which provides access to a range of competitive savings accounts to help people manage their long term cash deposits.

AJ Bell is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with offices in London and Bristol.

-end-

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Andrew Sherlock, CEO, Opus Nebula, +44 (0)7710 678 259, ...

Andrew Sherlock

Opus Nebula

+44 7710 678259

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.