Analysts Predict 2 Percent Economic Growth for Chile Through 2026
(MENAFN) Chilean financial analysts are predicting a 2 percent economic expansion for both 2025 and 2026, according to a statement released Monday by the Central Bank of Chile.
This outlook aligns with the central bank’s own projections, which estimate the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow between 1.75 percent and 2.75 percent in 2024.
Findings from the May edition of Chile’s Economic Expectations Survey (EES) indicate that economists anticipate inflation to rise by 0.2 percent this month and by 0.1 percent in June.
Experts forecast the consumer price index (CPI) will hit 4 percent by the end of 2025 before decreasing to 3 percent in 2026—falling within the central bank's preferred range for economic stability.
As for monetary policy, the key interest rate—used to manage inflation by adjusting economic stimulus—is expected to stay at 5 percent over the next two months, eventually declining to 4.5 percent by year’s end.
In its most recent policy meeting, the Central Bank of Chile’s Council opted to keep the monetary policy rate (MPR) steady at 5 percent, citing global uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff decisions.
