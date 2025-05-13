403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal Army Ammunition Disposal Blast Kills 13 in West Java
(MENAFN) At least 13 people lost their lives when the Indonesian military accidentally triggered a deadly explosion while disposing of expired ammunition in West Java on Monday, a military spokesperson reported.
The tragic event occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time in Sagara village, Garut Regency. Among the dead were four soldiers and nine local residents, according to Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana, the Indonesian Army spokesperson.
"Four personnel of the Indonesian Army and nine members of the community were killed," he confirmed during a press briefing.
He clarified, "The detonations in two holes were successfully conducted. However, when the team was preparing detonators in the third hole, an unexpected explosion occurred, killing four soldiers and nine residents."
He emphasized that the army had previously inspected all equipment, ensuring it was in safe working condition. Additionally, the site had been regularly used for the disposal of expired ammunition.
The victims were transported to Pameungpeuk General Hospital, the spokesperson said.
Yudhayana added that an investigation will be conducted to uncover the cause of the deadly explosion.
The tragic event occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time in Sagara village, Garut Regency. Among the dead were four soldiers and nine local residents, according to Brigadier General Wahyu Yudhayana, the Indonesian Army spokesperson.
"Four personnel of the Indonesian Army and nine members of the community were killed," he confirmed during a press briefing.
He clarified, "The detonations in two holes were successfully conducted. However, when the team was preparing detonators in the third hole, an unexpected explosion occurred, killing four soldiers and nine residents."
He emphasized that the army had previously inspected all equipment, ensuring it was in safe working condition. Additionally, the site had been regularly used for the disposal of expired ammunition.
The victims were transported to Pameungpeuk General Hospital, the spokesperson said.
Yudhayana added that an investigation will be conducted to uncover the cause of the deadly explosion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment