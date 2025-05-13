Qorvis Expands Middle East Footprint With Investment In Riyadh Subsidiary And New Dubai Headquarters

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qorvis, a global strategic communications and advisory firm, announces the registration of and investment in its Riyadh subsidiary and the expansion of its regional headquarters in the Almas Tower in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). These moves strengthen Qorvis' presence in the Gulf and reinforce its long-standing commitment to serving clients in the Middle East and worldwide.

Qorvis officially registered its Riyadh subsidiary, a significant milestone in its two-decade history of supporting government, corporate, and institutional clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"With our new entity in Riyadh, we are better positioned to deliver for our clients, offering on-the-ground capabilities and deep regional expertise at a time when the Kingdom's transformation continues to shape the region and the world," said Matt J. Lauer, CEO of Qorvis Holding, Inc.

The Riyadh expansion builds on Qorvis' momentum in the Gulf and complements the firm's growing footprint across the region.

As part of that growth, Qorvis recently moved to a new, expanded office in the iconic Almas Tower in the DMCC, Dubai's hub for commodities trade and enterprise. This new space enhances Qorvis' capabilities to support clients in navigating financial and regulatory uncertainty, securing access to capital markets, and fostering transparent communication.

The DMCC hub is overseen by Grace Fenstermaker , Managing Partner for the EMEA region, who has advised multinational corporations, governments, and some of the world's largest commodities traders, and Özkan Yilmaz , Chief Financial Officer, who has an extensive background in banking and energy trading.

Qorvis' Middle East operations offer integrated services across strategic communications, geopolitical advisory, market intelligence, and compliance. The Dubai and Riyadh hubs operate in tandem with the firm's offices in Washington, D.C., Geneva, and Brussels.

About Qorvis

Qorvis is a global strategic communications and advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with primary offices in Geneva, Brussels, and Dubai. For more than two decades, Qorvis has helped leading companies, governments, and institutions navigate geopolitical complexity, manage risk, and shape public understanding across critical markets. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Qorvis Holding Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED