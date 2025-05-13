Prudential Singapore Sweeps Global MDRT Culture Of Excellence Awards With 13 Agency Leaders Earning The Prestigious Distinction

Prudential's in-house MDRT programme fosters a culture of knowledge sharing and mentorship and is the engine behind the company's consistently strong number of MDRT recipients SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 Prudential Singapore ('Prudential') has set a new benchmark in the financial services industry, with 13 of its agency leaders receiving the 2025 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Culture of Excellence (COE) Awards, out of a global pool of 33 winners. With more than a third of the award recipients, Prudential topped the table with the highest number of MDRT COE winners this year.

Recognised as a global premier association, MDRT members exemplify international standards of excellence in the life insurance and financial services industry. The MDRT COE Awards celebrate the global standard of financial services leadership and honour agency leaders who produce the best results across six criteria[1] or areas of agency management: production, retention, recruitment, persistency, whole person, and MDRT/MDRT Academy membership.

Prudential offers its financial representatives a strong in-house MDRT support programme that nurtures qualifiers through mentorship programmes, study groups, and participation in regional and industry-led MDRT events.

Mr Rom Lee, Chief Agency Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: 'We are pleased to celebrate our largest ever cohort of MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards winners. This speaks to Prudential Singapore's strong MDRT culture of sharing, where agency leaders engage in a collaborative exchange of their professional journeys and knowledge with others from across our wider agency force. We believe that through such sharing, we can together drive overall company growth and improved customer experiences.

'I would also like to commend the dedication and hard work of our 13 MDRT COE agency leaders who set the bar high. They lead by example whether it's by training their teams, giving back to our wider agency force through sharing of knowledge or contributing to our wider society through community engagement. With their strong leadership, our financial representatives will continue to provide the highest level of service and support to our customers.'

Five Prudential agency leaders hit a milestone by winning the award for three consecutive years. Among them is Mr Bryan Phang, Financial Services Director, Prudential Singapore, who is the only three-time Diamond category awardee globally, having met five out of six criteria for the Awards.

Said Mr Phang: 'Receiving the MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards was only possible with the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We emphasise a strong culture of growth, learning and giving back, to ensure our financial representatives achieve high performance and develop as professionals. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence, inspiring others in the industry to do the same, and to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers.'

Agency leaders awarded the MDRT Culture of Excellence include:

Diamond (five out of six criteria met)



Bryan Phang

Chi Teng Han

Dexter Goh

Jaden Wang Joyce Chan Platinum (four out of six criteria met)



Augustine Seah

Jaslyn Ng

Shalyn Lee Thomas Lee Gold (three out of six criteria met)



Andrew Ang

Jeffrey Yen

Shannon Loke Tricia Tan Three-time consecutive Awards winners



Andrew Ang

Bryan Phang

Jeffrey Yen

Shalyn Lee Tricia Tan

Prudential's MDRT cohort has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance and exceptional growth. In 2024, the insurer produced 1,125 MDRT qualifiers, 151 Court of the Table (COT) qualifiers, 61 Top of the Table (TOT) qualifiers and nine MDRT COE Awards winners.

Prudential remains committed to invest in the professional development of its financial representatives. It provides comprehensive training programmes including the Financial Consultant Induction Programme (FCIP) for new joiners which equips them with an Institute of Banking and Finance Qualified (Level 1) certification. Agency leaders are encouraged to pursue the Chartered Insurance Agency Manager designation to enhance their management skills. Additionally, Prudential's in-house High Net Worth (HNW) Skill Up Series trainings, along with the Certified Affluent Wealth Adviser and Advanced Affluent Wealth Adviser programmes by the Wealth Management Institute, help financial representatives to better serve affluent and HNW customers. In 2024, Prudential's Management Associate Programme (MAP) was enhanced to support fresh graduates and young professionals in building their careers as financial representatives[2].

Prudential has more than 5,400 financial representatives with our tied agency and financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, as of 31 December 2024.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore) Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 94 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, with S$57.7 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2024. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,400 financial representatives.

About MDRT Center for Field Leadership The MDRT Center for Field Leadership was created exclusively for financial services field and home office leaders. As a separate, individual membership association with innovative leadership development strategies, the MDRT Center provides its members with exceptional value and leadership growth opportunities. MDRT Center membership allows increased engagement within the MDRT community while allowing leaders to develop a culture of excellence within their respective organisations. To learn more visit



