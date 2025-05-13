Eflow Global And EXANTE Partner To Tackle Market Abuse Through Enhanced Trade Surveillance Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eflow Global , a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions, has today announced a strategic partnership with EXANTE , a global prime brokerage offering access to 50+ global markets and over one million financial instruments.The partnership will see EXANTE's multi-asset trading platform integrated into eflow's TZTS Trade Surveillance system. This collaboration will significantly improve the speed with which financial institutions can implement eflow's award-winning regulatory technology by streamlining the process of sharing and analysing a firm's trading data as part of their system configuration.A firm's trading data is an essential component of a robust trade surveillance system, as it is analysed using advanced algorithms to detect anomalies and patterns that are indicative of market abuse. However, the initial collation, sharing and analysis that is required is often a time consuming and resource-intensive process.The partnership between eflow and EXANTE will remove this burden from the client, accelerating their onboarding process and allowing them to strengthen their market abuse controls more efficiently than ever before. In addition, the integration of the two systems will enhance the depth and quality of data available within TZTS, facilitating greater analytical precision and regulatory robustness for eflow's clients.Ben Parker, CEO at eflow Global, commented:“Our partnership with EXANTE significantly enhances our market data capabilities, allowing us to provide our clients with deeper insights and more effective compliance solutions. By combining EXANTE's extensive global market reach with our advanced regulatory technology, we're creating a more powerful platform for financial firms to meet their compliance obligations while optimising their trading operations.”Natalia Taft, EXANTE's Global Head of Compliance, added:“At EXANTE, we believe that speed, precision, and regulatory excellence are non-negotiable in today's trading landscape. Partnering with eflow Global allows us to push those standards even higher. By combining our global market reach with eflow's cutting-edge surveillance technology, we're not just helping firms meet compliance demands - we're empowering them to lead with confidence in an increasingly complex market.”The partnership will also include joint events that bring together their collective expertise, offering clients valuable insights into navigating complex regulatory landscapes.ENDSNOTES TO EDITORSAbout eflow GlobalFounded in 2004, eflow Global provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.The company currently services over 130 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape. eflow's regulatory solutions are delivered through a PATH, a unique digital ecosystem that offers the speed, convenience and efficiency of off-the-shelf software, combined with a level of customisation that is typically only associated with a bespoke platform.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading prime brokerage providing multi-asset trading and investment solutions to professional investors, institutions, and financial firms worldwide. With a focus on innovation and access to 50+ global financial markets, EXANTE is at the forefront of delivering advanced trading technology and market insights. The brand operates in the United Kingdom via FCA-regulated legal entity LHCM Ltd.For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exante.

