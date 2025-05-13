Saudi Arabia Home Appliances Market Forecasts & Opportunity Report, 2024-2025 & 2030: Demand For Premium And Customizable Appliances On The Rise Amid Growing Middle Class

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saudi Arabia's home appliances market is set to grow from USD 4.17 Billion in 2024 to USD 5.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.20%. Driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes, the demand for smart, energy-efficient products is rising. Vision 2030 enhances market expansion, with e-commerce boosting accessibility.
Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Home Appliances Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia home appliances market, valued at USD 4.17 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 4.20%. This growth is largely attributed to urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a consumer shift toward technologically advanced products. The preference for energy-efficient, smart home appliances is rising as consumers seek convenience, sustainability, and innovation.
The Kingdom's Vision 2030, emphasizing economic diversification and enhanced quality of life, further propels demand for modern home appliances. As part of this surge, significant segments include refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances. E-commerce platforms are expanding product availability, fostering a market expansion aligned with shifting consumer preferences.
The Northern and Central regions lead the market, benefitting from urbanization and higher consumer spending. Major players include LG Electronics, Samsung, and Zamil Air Conditioners, dominating the dynamic market landscape. Supermarkets/hypermarkets remain the favored distribution channels, bolstered by a blend of convenience and competitive pricing.
The Saudi Arabia Home Appliances Market report offers detailed segment insights, examining products, distribution channels, and regional dynamics. With options for including additional company information, the report provides an extensive analysis of market trends and competitive landscapes.
Key Market Drivers
Technological advancements are rapidly influencing consumer preferences toward smart appliances. Products like smart refrigerators and washing machines, capable of optimizing energy consumption and manageable via smartphones, are increasingly popular. The growth of disposable incomes and urbanization significantly boosts demand, allowing consumers to prioritize premium, durable, and energy-efficient options. Vision 2030 initiatives further support this trend by enhancing economic stability and increasing household incomes. Sustainability and energy efficiency are pivotal, driven by escalating utility costs and environmental concerns. The Saudi government's efficiency programs underscore the consumer push for high-performing yet cost-effective appliances.
Key Market Challenges
Adaptation to changing consumer needs, shaped by cultural and climatic factors, presents a challenge. Products like air conditioners are essential in harsh climates but must align with local priorities such as water-saving and grid compatibility. Intense competition, featuring dominant brands like Samsung and LG, leads to price sensitivity and potential profit margin erosion. Supply chain reliance on international imports, affected by global trade dynamics, risks impacting pricing and product availability.
Key Market Trends
Rising disposable incomes drive a trend toward premium and customized appliances, with luxury and aesthetic options gaining traction among affluent consumers. The e-commerce sector is revolutionizing the market, with substantial growth driven by consumer preference for online shopping, which surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues to see growth in its aftermath.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 81
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.17 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $5.32 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.2%
| Regions Covered
| Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer Analysis
5. Saudi Arabia Home Appliances Market Outlook
6. Saudi Arabia Refrigerator Market Outlook
7. Saudi Arabia Washing Machine Market Outlook
8. Saudi Arabia Air Conditioner & Heater Market Outlook
9. Saudi Arabia Entertainment & Information Appliances Market Outlook
10. Saudi Arabia Microwave & Oven Market Outlook
11. Saudi Arabia Cleaning Appliance Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. Competitive Landscape
LG Electronics Saudi Arabia LLC Basic Electronics Company Ltd. Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Company Ltd Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia Ltd. Fujitsu General (Middle East) FZE Alessa Industries Company Electrolux Appliances Middle East Al Jabr Electronics Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE Robert Bosch Saudi Arabia Ltd
