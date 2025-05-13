Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center Organises 'GCC Stamps' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center announced the organization of the 'GCC Stamps' exhibition from May 12 to 31 at the Sheikh Saoud bin Mohamed Al-Thani Hall at the center's headquarters in Al Sadd.

The exhibition includes a number of glass stamp frames, each containing 16 panels featuring stamps issued by the Arab Gulf states.

This aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and building connections between stamp and currency collections in the Gulf states. The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center works to foster and spread the hobby of stamp and numismatic collecting, promote it, create conditions for its development, and provide all means and methods for its members to practice this hobby.