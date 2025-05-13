AI Governance Gains Momentum As SAS Champions Ethical Innovation

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

SAS has intensified its focus on ethical artificial intelligence by unveiling a suite of governance tools and strategic partnerships aimed at fostering responsible innovation across industries, with a particular emphasis on healthcare. At the SAS Innovate 2025 event in Orlando, the company highlighted its commitment to transparency, accountability, and trust in AI deployment.

Reggie Townsend, Vice President of Data Ethics at SAS, underscored the importance of proactive governance in AI development. He introduced the concept of 'response-ability,' advocating for leaders to anticipate and mitigate potential harms associated with AI systems. Townsend emphasized that biased AI outcomes often reflect existing societal and organizational biases, necessitating a collective responsibility among industry, government, academia, and civil society to address these challenges.

A significant development in SAS's ethical AI initiatives is the launch of the Responsible and Ethical AI in Healthcare Lab , a collaboration with Erasmus University Medical Center and Delft University of Technology. The lab aims to establish frameworks ensuring AI applications in healthcare are transparent, unbiased, and aligned with patient safety and privacy standards. Michel van Genderen, an internist-intensivist at Erasmus MC, highlighted the lab's efforts in creating registries to track AI model deployments and ensure adherence to ethical guidelines.

SAS has also introduced AI agents designed for customizable human-AI interactions, promoting transparent decision-making processes. These agents are part of SAS's strategy to develop 'agentic AI' systems that operate with minimal human oversight while maintaining ethical standards.

In addition to technological advancements, SAS has rolled out model cards-akin to 'nutrition labels' for AI models-that provide insights into model performance, fairness, and potential biases. These cards aim to enhance transparency and facilitate regulatory compliance by offering detailed information on model usage, limitations, and governance.

To support organizations in implementing responsible AI practices, SAS has launched the AI Governance Advisory service. This initiative offers guidance on integrating ethical considerations into AI strategies, with benefits including improved accountability, enhanced trust, and increased competitive advantage. Marek Wilczewski, Chief Data Officer at PZU Insurance, noted that the advisory service helped the company identify potential risks and align AI projects with ethical standards.

The company's efforts extend to global collaborations, such as its partnership with Emirates Health Services in the UAE. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief AI Officer at Emirates Health Services, shared that the organization has developed over 40 predictive analytics models to improve patient outcomes and reduce provider burnout, demonstrating the practical benefits of ethical AI deployment in healthcare.

