Twitch Streamer Answers US Border Agents About Political Views
(MENAFN) Turkish-American Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker shared on Monday that he was stopped and interrogated by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials when returning from France.
According to Piker, the agents asked him about his political stances during the encounter.
Piker, who is known for his outspoken criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and his position as a prominent progressive voice in the US, recounted the incident on a livestream.
He explained that on Sunday, upon his arrival at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, he was taken to a private room where he was questioned for nearly two hours.
Streaming under the username “HasanAbi,” Piker described the interrogation process in detail. He said the officers inquired whether he supported groups like Hamas from Palestine, Hezbollah from Lebanon, or the Houthis from Yemen, and pressed him about his opinions on Leader Donald Trump and the Israeli government.
One of the officers repeatedly asked him, “Do you like Hamas? Do you support Hamas? Do you think Hamas is a terrorist group or a resistance group?” Piker said he consistently responded that he is a pacifist, "on the side of civilians," and wants "the endless bloodshed to end."
Piker further claimed that the agents seemed to be attempting to get a response from him that could potentially be used to detain him indefinitely.
He emphasized that he had no direct connection or involvement with these groups, calling the whole situation “insane.”
Born in New Jersey and holding US citizenship, Piker expressed his concern that the questioning was politically motivated, intended to intimidate and suppress his criticisms.
