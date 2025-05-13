403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rights Group Urges India to End Forced Deportation
(MENAFN) On Monday, a human rights organization called on India to cease the arbitrary arrest and forced deportation of Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar.
The group, Fortify Rights, emphasized the urgent need for the Indian government to halt these actions and honor its legal duties to safeguard refugees.
In a statement released on its website, Fortify Rights demanded that India "immediately stop arbitrarily arresting, detaining and forcibly returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and uphold all legal obligations to protect them."
The organization also highlighted the harsh treatment the refugees face, stating, "Indian authorities beat, blindfold, handcuff and forcibly return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar."
The group revealed that the arrests and forced deportations, which began on May 6, are occurring in New Delhi, with the refugees being sent back to Myanmar under dangerous circumstances.
Yap Lay Sheng, a human rights expert with Fortify Rights, expressed concern, saying, “The Indian government is handing Rohingya refugees to the same forces in Myanmar responsible for the genocide against them.”
Yap also emphasized that India has international legal responsibilities to protect refugees on its soil.
"India has international legal obligations to protect and uphold the rights of all refugees on its territory and must immediately halt forced returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar."
The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group from Myanmar's Rakhine state, have long faced persecution.
Successive Myanmar governments, dominated by the Buddhist majority, have stripped them of citizenship and other basic rights, leading many to flee their homes in search of safety.
The group, Fortify Rights, emphasized the urgent need for the Indian government to halt these actions and honor its legal duties to safeguard refugees.
In a statement released on its website, Fortify Rights demanded that India "immediately stop arbitrarily arresting, detaining and forcibly returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and uphold all legal obligations to protect them."
The organization also highlighted the harsh treatment the refugees face, stating, "Indian authorities beat, blindfold, handcuff and forcibly return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar."
The group revealed that the arrests and forced deportations, which began on May 6, are occurring in New Delhi, with the refugees being sent back to Myanmar under dangerous circumstances.
Yap Lay Sheng, a human rights expert with Fortify Rights, expressed concern, saying, “The Indian government is handing Rohingya refugees to the same forces in Myanmar responsible for the genocide against them.”
Yap also emphasized that India has international legal responsibilities to protect refugees on its soil.
"India has international legal obligations to protect and uphold the rights of all refugees on its territory and must immediately halt forced returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar."
The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group from Myanmar's Rakhine state, have long faced persecution.
Successive Myanmar governments, dominated by the Buddhist majority, have stripped them of citizenship and other basic rights, leading many to flee their homes in search of safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment