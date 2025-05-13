403
WHCA Criticizes Reporters' Exclusion from Air Force One
(MENAFN) The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) expressed its "disturbance" on Monday regarding the exclusion of reporters from three prominent wire services from accompanying U.S. Leader Donald Trump on his journey to the Middle East aboard Air Force One.
In a statement, the WHCA revealed that journalists from different media outlets were denied access to board Air Force One for the coverage of the trip.
"Leaving out the wires is a disservice to Americans who need news about their president, especially on foreign trips where anything could happen and the consequences can impact the entire world," the statement explained.
The WHCA underlined the essential role that wire services play in delivering swift and precise coverage to a global audience.
"The WHCA is disturbed by this new restriction on who can cover this White House and continued retaliation for independent editorial decisions.
The WHCA is advocating for the wire service journalists to return to their seats on Air Force One where they have reliably covered every president for decades, not for us but for the millions of Americans who depend on their reporting every day," the WHCA added.
This decision comes after the White House announced it would manage the rotation of the small group of journalists granted access to most presidential events, a responsibility traditionally held by the WHCA.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt described the move as an effort to promote greater inclusion within the press pool.
