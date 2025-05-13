Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia For Gulf-US Summit Wed.

2025-05-13 03:04:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation will head to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to partake in the Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh. (end)
