Kuwait Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia For Gulf-US Summit Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation will head to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to partake in the Gulf-US Summit in Riyadh. (end)
